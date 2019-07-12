Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Shinco LED TVs

E-commerce giant Amazon India will soon be hosting Prime Day sale where it will be offering deals and discounts on a range of products. The Prime Day sale will take place between July 15 and July 16. Shinco, the Noida-based TV brand is offering up to Rs 3,000 flat off on its range of LED TVs and Smart TVs. Here is everything you need to know.

Shinco 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED TV (SO3A)

The most affordable 32-inch HD Ready LED TV from Shinco is available for Rs 7,999. However, during the Prime Day sale, you will be able to buy it for Rs 6,999. The TV comes with HRDP panel to offer crisp and clear viewing experience. The TV also includes built-in USB to USB copy feature.

Shinco 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready Smart LED TV (SO32AS)

The Shinco SO32AS is the company’s most affordable Smart TV offering. It is usually available for Rs 10,499. During the sale, you will be able to buy it for Rs 8,999. This is a neat Rs 1,500 discount.

Shinco 102cm (40-inch) Full HD Smart LED TV SO42AS – E50

Next is the SO42AS – E50 40-inch Full HD Smart LED TV. Usually available for Rs 16,499, it is now getting a Rs 500 discount. For the price, you get 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage and Android-based Smart TV platform. It also includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, along with features like screen mirroring via Miracast, Airplay, E-share.

Shinco 4K UHD Smart LED TVs

Shinco has three 4K UHD Smart LED TVs on offer. The Shinco S50QHDR10 comes with a 49-inch panel. It is available for Rs 28,999 and during the Prime Day sale, you will be able to buy it for Rs 27,999. Next is the Shinco S55QHDR10 which is usually priced at Rs 33,999. It will be available for Rs 32,999. Lastly, the Shinco S65QHDR10 which is generally available for Rs 57,999, will be available for Rs 54,999.

The highlight of these 3 4K UHD Smart LED TVs is that they come with built-in sound bar powered by boosted tweeters. You also get 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.