Amazon India Prime Day deals are live on their website. The online shopping platform is offering a host of deals on some of the best-selling smartphones in the country. The deals had gone live at midnight. The deals will remain available till end of the July 24. However, it also depends on the stock. For now, most of the smartphones are available on the website at discounted prices. Also Read - OnePlus announces offers for Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Savings Day sales

The Amazon Prime Day sale will be available exclusively to members. It will be offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Tecno, Apple, iQoo, Realme and more. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: From iPhone 13 to OnePlus Nord series, check these offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers

Amazon Prime customers can get some hefty bank discounts in order to further reduce the effective price of the phones. Customers can get 10 percent off by using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards as well as EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards respectively. Also Read - Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa speakers, Fire TV, and Kindle

Customers can also avail of benefits like 6-month Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 months No-Cost EMIs with HDFC bank cards. In addition to this, Prime members can get up to Rs 20,000 in savings with ‘Advantage Just or Prime’.

Top Smartphone Deals:

Apple iPhone 13 – Apple iPhone 13 with A15 Bionic chip and a dual-camera system will be selling at a price of Rs 66,900. Buyers can also add up some of the banking offers to make the deal sweeter.

iQOO 9 5G– The phone is powered by last year’s flagship chipset Snapdragon 888+. The phone also gets 120W fast charging along with an AMOLED display. The phone is available at Rs 39,990 and it can be purchased with bank offers at a price of Rs 35,990.

Realme narzo 50A Prime – Realme Narzo 50A Prime gets 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The phone also gets a 50 MP AI camera. It can be purchased with bank offers on Amazon Prime Day sale at Rs 8,999.

iQOO Z6 5G – The phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor which is built using 6nm architecture. It gets 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System to reduce the mobile phone temperature. It comes with a 5000mAh. It also gets a 50MP camera. The phone can be purchased for Rs 12,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G – The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a 5G enabled, octa-core chipset that’s more powerful than previous CE. The phone is available for Rs 22,499.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – This Nord CE 2 Lite with 64MP camera with EIS will be selling at a price of Rs 17,499. It gets a 5000 mAh battery and it supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Its Snapdragon 695 chipset is 5G ready.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G – OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV and 2MP mono lens with Dual LED Flash; 32MP front camera with Sony IMX615. It gets a 4500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC. The phone can be purchased at a price of Rs 27,499.

Redmi 10 Prime – Redmi 10 Prime gets a 50MP camera and is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor with HyperEngine which further has 2x A75 Cortex clocked up to 2.0GHz and 6x A55 Cortex clocked up to 1.8GHz. It offers a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Buyers can get it for Rs 9,749.

Redmi 9A Sport – Redmi 9A Sport come with a 6.53-inch display, 5000mAh battery, 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 Processor, 13 MP Rear camera, 5 MP AI Selfie camera. It can be purchased at an affordable price tag of Rs 6,299.

Redmi Note 10 Pro – Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR 10 support. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor with 8nm process technology coupled with MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The phone gets 64MP Quad camera. It will be selling at a price of Rs 14,249.

Redmi Note 10T 5G – This 5G ready smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 and a powerful Octa-Core CPU with 2x A76 Cortex clocked up to 2.2Ghz. It has a 7 Nanometer Architecture that delivers higher performance at lower power consumption that promises high-end performance. It boasts 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging. Get it for Rs 9,999.

Redmi Note 11 – Redmi Note 11 comes with FHD+ AMOLED Display with 1000nits peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. It also has a 50 MP quad rear camera with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens and 13 MP front camera. You can purchase it on Amazon Prime Day sale for just Rs 10,749.

Redmi Note 11T 5G – This stunner comes with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm process with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz. You can also click crystal clear pictures with its 50MP High-resolution primary camera f/1.8 with 8MP Ultra-wide sensor and 16 MP Front camera. The phone will be priced at Rs 13,249 on Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy M13 – The Samsung Galaxy M13 gets 12GM RAM and 5000 mAh battery. It will sell at a price of Rs 9,999.

Samsung M33 5G – Samsung M33 gets a massive 6000 mAh battery with reverse charging support and it supports 25W USB Type-C fast charging. The device will sell at a price of Rs 15,499 on Amazon Prime Day.