Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, and more

Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 and more

As per Amazon listing, customers will witness discounts on a few OnePlus, Samsung and other phones, which also includes the new ones.

  Published: July 26, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Amazon is all set to host its Prime Day sale on August 6, which will last until the next day. The e-commerce website will be offering up to 40 percent discount on different phones during the two-day sale on Amazon. Ahead of the sale, the company has given a sneak-peek into mobile phone deals and offers that will be available during the Prime Day 2020 sale event. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30 via Amazon: Check price in India, specifications

As per Amazon listing, customers will witness discounts on a few OnePlus phones, which also includes the new ones. These are OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, and OnePlus 8 Pro. The listing doesn’t clearly reveal what will be the prices, but confirms these devices will be getting discounts. The OnePlus 7T is currently available for Rs 37,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Apart from the discount, buyers will also get extra off on the exchange of an old phone. Also Read - OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will also be on the sale and it will be available with a price label of Rs 16,499, as per Amazon listing. There will also be a no-cost EMI option. As for the other budget, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, Samsung Galaxy M11, and Samsung Galaxy M21 will also be on sale. You will also see mid-range phones like Vivo S1 Pro, Honor 9X, Vivo V19, Oppo F15, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 gets July security 2020 update

The Amazon listing also mentions iPhone 11, Xiaomi Mi 10, and Samsung Galaxy S10. Apart from OnePlus phones, you get additional exchange discounts on other phones as well. Amazon is also giving a 10 percent instant discount across all listed smartphones on the HDFC Bank cards. Apart from phones, the e-commerce site will also be offering discounts on TVs, power banks, headsets, and other devices. As soon as the company updates the page, we will update this copy, so stay tuned to BGR.in.

  Published Date: July 26, 2020 11:37 AM IST

