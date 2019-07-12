comscore Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Prime Day sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange color variant, flat Rs 1,000 off on Galaxy M30 and more
News

Amazon Prime Day sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange color variant, flat Rs 1,000 off on Galaxy M30 and more

Deals

Amazon is hosting Prime Day sale between July 15 and July 16 and Samsung is offering some interesting deals and discounts on its M-series smartphones. Here is all you need to know.

samsung-galaxy-m40-1

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to take place between July 15 and July 16. There will be a host of deals and discounts on various products on the e-commerce platform. Samsung will also be offering cash backs and discounts during the Amazon India sale which kicks off at 3:00PM on July 15. Here is all you need to know.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Galaxy M40 offers

The Galaxy M40 is currently offered in Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue color variants. Now, the company is set to introduce one more color variant called Cocktail Orange. The smartphone will be available for Rs 19,990. There will be 10 percent instant discount for HDFC bank credit and debit card users. An extra Rs 3,000 bonus will also be offered when you exchange your old smartphone for a new Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Flat Rs 1,000 off

The Galaxy M30 was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for base model and Rs 17,990 for the top end model. It will get flat Rs 1,000 off during the Amazon Prime Day sale. After the discount, you will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 13,990 for 64GB variant. The 128GB variant will set you back by Rs 16,990. HDFC bank credit and debit card users will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount when buying the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 deals

The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will both get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC bank credit and debit cards. On exchanging your old smartphone for a Galaxy M20, you can also get extra Rs 1,000 off as exchange bonus.

The Galaxy M20 is offered in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,990. The higher model with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,990. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 6,990 (16GB) after the recent price cut. The 32GB storage model of Galaxy M10 will set you back by Rs 7,990.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Samsung Galaxy M10 Samsung Galaxy M30 Samsung Galaxy M40
Price 10990 7990 14990 19990
Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core Exynos 7870 octa-core Exynos 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 8MP 5MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh 3,400mAh 5,000mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

4.8

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

5

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

19990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
32MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 2:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
News
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Gaming

How to get free PUBG Mobile Godzilla outfit

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series
Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know
Amazon offering 50% off on Prime membership: All you need to know

News

Amazon offering 50% off on Prime membership: All you need to know
Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs

Deals

Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs
Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X Pre Booking : 14 जुलाई तक होगी Realme X की प्री-बुकिंग, बॉयर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Mi A3 Leaks: Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite में होगा यह प्रोसेसर

Realme 4 Leaks : EEC की लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट किए गए Realme के तीन अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Day : Alexa-इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट होम प्रोडॉक्ट पर मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi के 48MP कैमरा वाले Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को ओपन सेल पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

News

TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
News
TCL planning to launch advanced AI-enabled smart TVs in India next week
Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'

News

Walmart called e-commerce rules in India 'regressive'
Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know

News

Oppo K3 India launch on July 19: Everything we know
Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card

News

Flipkart, Axis Bank partner to launch co-branded credit card
Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out