Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals and discounts on Samsung M-series

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to take place between July 15 and July 16. There will be a host of deals and discounts on various products on the e-commerce platform. Samsung will also be offering cash backs and discounts during the Amazon India sale which kicks off at 3:00PM on July 15. Here is all you need to know.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Galaxy M40 offers

The Galaxy M40 is currently offered in Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue color variants. Now, the company is set to introduce one more color variant called Cocktail Orange. The smartphone will be available for Rs 19,990. There will be 10 percent instant discount for HDFC bank credit and debit card users. An extra Rs 3,000 bonus will also be offered when you exchange your old smartphone for a new Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Flat Rs 1,000 off

The Galaxy M30 was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,990 for base model and Rs 17,990 for the top end model. It will get flat Rs 1,000 off during the Amazon Prime Day sale. After the discount, you will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 13,990 for 64GB variant. The 128GB variant will set you back by Rs 16,990. HDFC bank credit and debit card users will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount when buying the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 deals

The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will both get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC bank credit and debit cards. On exchanging your old smartphone for a Galaxy M20, you can also get extra Rs 1,000 off as exchange bonus.

The Galaxy M20 is offered in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,990. The higher model with 64GB storage is available for Rs 11,990. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 6,990 (16GB) after the recent price cut. The 32GB storage model of Galaxy M10 will set you back by Rs 7,990.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Samsung Galaxy M10 Samsung Galaxy M30 Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 10990 7990 14990 19990 Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core Exynos 7870 octa-core Exynos 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP 16MP 16MP Battery 5,000mAh 3,400mAh 5,000mAh 3,500mAh