Amazon Prime Day, the biggest sale on Amazon, is being held from July 15 to July 16. The e-commerce giant held its first Prime Day four years ago. In the past few years, the Prime Day has grown to become bigger than Amazon itself. The two-day sale will see offers and discounts on a number of products across categories. The company claims that there will be launch of over 1,000 products during the sale. While smartphones will get all the limelight, electronics such as TVs will be on demand as well. Here is a look at some of the top discounts on TVs during Prime Day sale.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro from Xiaomi is available for Rs 22,999 on Amazon India. The TV comes with a 43-inch panel supporting Full HD resolution. It runs Patchwall UI with Android TV and Set-Top Box integration. The TV supports YouTube, Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, ZEE5 and will soon get Prime Video for streaming content. It has a 20W sound output and has three HDMI ports. It comes with one year warranty and one year extra on the panel. Those buying Mi LED TV 4A Pro will get 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

METZ 32-inch and 40-inch LED TV

Metz is a German brand that is making its debut in the Indian market via Amazon India. It is currently offering four models in the country. There is a 32-inch HD Ready model and a 40-inch Full HD priced under Rs 30,000. Both the TVs run Android 8.0. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 40-inch model is priced at 20,999. Since it runs Android, you get access to Play Store and apps such as Hotstar, Netflix and others for streaming. The Metz TVs comes with two years standard manufacturer warranty.

Sony Bravia 32-inch TV

Sony‘s 32-inch Full HD LED TV under the Bravia range will also be available at discount. The TV is listed at Rs 28,999 on Amazon India right now. It features a 32-inch Full HD panel and is driven by Sony’s X-Reality Pro engine. The Bravia runs Linux-based OS and comes with built-in WiFi. It has two HDMI ports and two USB ports. There is a 30 Watts speaker with built-in woofer, which will appeal to audio enthusiasts. The Bravia comes with one year standard warranty and additional year on the panel.

Sanyo 43-inch LED TV

Sanyo is currently offering a 43-inch Full HD LED TV under Rs 30,000 in India. The TV is priced at Rs 27,999 on Amazon India and could see discounts during Prime Day. The smart TV features a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It has two Dolby Digital tuned speakers with combined output of 16 Watts.

TCL Smart LED TV

TCL has become another leading player in the smart LED TV market in India. During Prime Day, the company is expected to offer discounts on its 43-inch Full HD LED TV. The smart TV supports a wide array of applications to get content. It has a built-in WiFi connectivity and runs Android for instant access to apps.

Samsung’s Unbox Super6 TV range

The Unbox Super6 range of 4K UHD TVs from Samsung are expensive starting at Rs 39,999. However, we might discounts on them for the first time during Prime Day 2019. The new series is aimed to challenge Xiaomi and TCL in the smart TV market. It starts with a 43-inch model featuring a 4K UHD panel. The TV also comes with smart applications like Netflix, Facebook and YouTube. There is two HDMI ports and one USB port.