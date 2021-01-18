Amazon Great Republic Sale will begin January 20 with deals on several products including smartphones and accessories. Do note that Amazon Prime members will get early access to deals on January 19. Top smartphone discounts include Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M51, Oppo A15s, and more. Also Read - The morning after Samsung Galaxy S21 launch: Is it worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Additionally, smartphones like Redmi 9 Power, OnePlus 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 10i will also be available during the sale. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that was launched at the company’s Unpacked 2021 event on January 14 will vbe available with for pre-booking and benefits up to Rs 20,000 and more. We take a look at the top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Republic sale: Also Read - Apple resolves iCloud sign-in, device activation issues

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021: Top smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 12 mini gets up to Rs 10,000 discount

Apple iPhone 12 mini will gets a discount of up to Rs 10,000 including Rs 4,500 instant discount with SBI credit card. The 64GB variant is listed for Rs 67,900 compared to the official price of Rs 69,900. The 128GB model can be bought at Rs 72,900 instead of Rs 74,900, while the 256Gb storage model is listed for 82,900, respectively. Other deals include Rs 10,000 instant discount on HDFC credit card, credit EMI, and debit EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 12 mini was launched last year alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable of the lot. Key features include a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, dual rear cameras with a 12MP primary sensor, MagSafe wireless charging support, and battery life for up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Redmi 9 Power sale

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power will go on sale at 12 noon on January 19, which is tomorrow. The smartphone can be bought at Rs 10,999 for the base storage model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs 11,999. Redmi 9 Power comes in blazing blue, mighty black, electric green and fiery red color options.

Key highlights of Redmi 9 Power are a textured matte finish design, microSD card support for expandable storage up to 512GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, a 6.53 inches FHS+ IPS display, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. It includes four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M51 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

Samsung Galaxy M51 was launched at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, though it is available at Rs 22,999 during the sale. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration can be bought at Rs 24,999, instead of Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered big 7,000mAh battery, which is among its key features. The smartphone competes with the OnePlus Nord, which is available for a similar price. Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display and is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset. The gets a quad rear camera setup, a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera.