Amazon has announced the Amazon which is scheduled to begin on January 20th. The e-commerce platform has announced discounts of smartphones, TVs, laptops and other consumer electronics. Prime members will get early access to the discounts starting on January 19.

You can expect discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones, up to 60 percent on consumer electronics and up to 40 percent or more on Amazon Echo devices. You can also avail extra discounts on offers from SBI, Amazon Pay, ICICI, and Bajaj Finserv.

You can buy the discounted items using Amazon's smartphone app or by visiting their desktop website.

What time does the sale begin?

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is scheduled to begin on January 20 for non-Prime members and January 19 at 12 AM midnight for Prime members. The sale will last through till January 23 where people will be able to avail exclusive discount on more than 4,000 gadgets and consumer electronics.

What’s on offer?

Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on smartphones like the OnePlus 8T, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, 12 Mini, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime and the M51.

Apart from mobiles, you will also get discounts on accessories like headphones, cases, cables, power banks, covers and more.

You will also get offers on computers, smartwatches, fitness bands, Bluetooth speakers, smart devices and more. Gaming enthusiast can avail up to 70 percent discount on games.

More discounts

There will be discounts on large appliances during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon. TVs will start at Rs 6,799 with EMIs starting at just Rs 3,300 per month at no extra cost. Amazon is also giving its Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Stick at 40 percent discount during the sale. Kindle e-book readers will be available at a Rs 3,000 discount.

In addition to the above, customers will also be able to avail an extra 10 percent discount on their credit cards from SBI, ICICI and select banks.