Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more
Amazon Republic Day sale: Up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

You can save up to Rs 4,500 on purchases during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival, such as sending money, paying bills, and unlocking shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the Great Republic Day sale.

Amazon’s Republic Day sale is live from today, i.e., January 17. You can get up to 80 percent off on purchases of everything, including electronics, fashion clothing, mobile phones, home and kitchen appliances, and TVs. Additionally, if you buy with an SBI credit card, then you can also take an instant discount of up to 10 percent. Also Read - Top smart TV deals on Amazon Republic Day sale: Check discounted price, features

You can also avail yourself of attractive exchange offers, which will include up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange. You can save up to Rs 4,500 on purchases during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival, such as sending money, paying bills, and unlocking shopping rewards that can be redeemed during the Great Republic Day sale. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

In addition, you can avail of up to Rs.60,000 instant credit with Amazon Pay Later along with flat Rs.150 cashback on activation. Customers can also save up to 5% on purchases made using their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Eligible customers who do not have a card can apply for rewards up to Rs 1,500. Eligible customers can save up to 10% on up to Rs 100 by signing up and shopping with Amazon Pay UPI. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Massive discounts on smartphones, smart TV’s, and more

Here are the best deals on home appliances:

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine is available at Rs 29,990, down from Rs 39,799, which means you will get a discount of 25 percent. In addition, with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you will only have to pay Rs 29,690 for this product. You can avail 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000.

Samsung 253L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 253L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,490. The original price of this refrigerator is Rs 31,999, but with the help of an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you will only have to pay Rs 25,190. You can get up to Rs 3,080.00 off on exchange along with 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction.

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney is available at Rs 11,990, which is down from Rs 23,999, which means you will get a discount of 50 percent during the Amazon Republic Day sale. Additionally, you can avail of No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is priced at Rs 37,190. However, the original price of the AC is Rs 50,000, which means the product is available at a 26 percent discount. You can avail of this product in a lesser amount of Rs 36,890 via Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. You can avail of 10 percent back up to Rs 100 using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction.

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 21,999. The original price of the smart TV is Rs 29,999. You will get up to Rs 7,040.00 off on exchange along with 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction.

  Published Date: January 17, 2022 2:37 PM IST

