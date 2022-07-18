comscore Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Reveals Prime Day 2022 Deals On Alexa Speakers Fire Tv And Kindle
News

Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa speakers, Fire TV, and Kindle

Deals

Even though Amazon Prime Day sale has not started, you can grab the deals with up to 55 percent on Echo and Fire TV and up to Rs 4,000 on Kindle.

prime

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale kicks off on July 23 but the deals are already live.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India will begin on July 23. While we are still a few days away from the extravaganza of offers, Amazon has gone ahead and discounted its range of Alexa-powered Echo speakers, Fire TV, and Kindle products. Even though the Prime Day sale has not started, Amazon Prime members can access the deals that shave off up to 55 percent on Echo and Fire TV devices and up to Rs 4,000 on Kindle readers. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Best gifts for techie and not-so-techie dads

The discounted prices for the Amazon Echo and Fire TV, as well as Kindle devices, are likely to change over the next few days in the run-up to the Prime Day sale. That is why if you have been eyeing that Echo Dot or the Kindle, you should not wait. Amazon is also throwing in some bundles to sweeten the deal. You get combo offers such as Echo Dot and Smart Bulb. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Top deals on purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners, smart speakers and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

— The Echo Dot 4th Generation is currently selling at the lowest price of Rs 2,249, as opposed to the launch price of Rs 4,499. This is a 50 percent discount on the price, making Amazon’s most affordable Alexa-powered speaker even more affordable. The Echo Dot, driven by Amazon Alexa, responds to almost every query, plays music, controls smart home devices, and wakes you up in the morning. Also Read - Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

— If you do not want just a speaker, but a display with the speaker, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 2nd Generation on sale at a discount of Rs 3,999. This is a straight-up Rs 5,000 off on the launch price of Rs 8,999. The Echo Show 5 will do everything that an Echo Dot can do. However, since it has a display, you can play YouTube videos, Prime Video shows, Netflix movies, and more on the screen. The display also lets you keep a watch with connected cameras, as well as lets you talk to your friends through an intercom.

— The Kindle 10th Generation is also available in the sale at a discount of Rs 1,500. That means, instead of the original price of Rs 7,999, the Kindle 10th Generation is available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon right now. The Kindle 10th Generation comes with Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading access. There is 8GB of storage, so you can store more e-books on it.

— The Fire TV Stick Lite, which was launched in India for Rs 3,999, is down to Rs 1,799 right now on Amazon. The Fire TV Stick Lite is a toned-down version of the Fire TV Stick. But it is good enough for most people as it offers HD streaming on popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 among others. The stick uses Wi-Fi to connect and can be controlled using an Alexa-enabled remote control.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 7:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details
Mobiles
Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details
Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks

Photo Gallery

Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks

Fake loan apps are targeting users in India: How to protect yourself

News

Fake loan apps are targeting users in India: How to protect yourself

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Fake loan apps are targeting users in India: How to protect yourself

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999