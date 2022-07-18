Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India will begin on July 23. While we are still a few days away from the extravaganza of offers, Amazon has gone ahead and discounted its range of Alexa-powered Echo speakers, Fire TV, and Kindle products. Even though the Prime Day sale has not started, Amazon Prime members can access the deals that shave off up to 55 percent on Echo and Fire TV devices and up to Rs 4,000 on Kindle readers. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Best gifts for techie and not-so-techie dads

The discounted prices for the Amazon Echo and Fire TV, as well as Kindle devices, are likely to change over the next few days in the run-up to the Prime Day sale. That is why if you have been eyeing that Echo Dot or the Kindle, you should not wait. Amazon is also throwing in some bundles to sweeten the deal. You get combo offers such as Echo Dot and Smart Bulb.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

— The Echo Dot 4th Generation is currently selling at the lowest price of Rs 2,249, as opposed to the launch price of Rs 4,499. This is a 50 percent discount on the price, making Amazon's most affordable Alexa-powered speaker even more affordable. The Echo Dot, driven by Amazon Alexa, responds to almost every query, plays music, controls smart home devices, and wakes you up in the morning.

— If you do not want just a speaker, but a display with the speaker, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 2nd Generation on sale at a discount of Rs 3,999. This is a straight-up Rs 5,000 off on the launch price of Rs 8,999. The Echo Show 5 will do everything that an Echo Dot can do. However, since it has a display, you can play YouTube videos, Prime Video shows, Netflix movies, and more on the screen. The display also lets you keep a watch with connected cameras, as well as lets you talk to your friends through an intercom.

— The Kindle 10th Generation is also available in the sale at a discount of Rs 1,500. That means, instead of the original price of Rs 7,999, the Kindle 10th Generation is available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon right now. The Kindle 10th Generation comes with Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading access. There is 8GB of storage, so you can store more e-books on it.

— The Fire TV Stick Lite, which was launched in India for Rs 3,999, is down to Rs 1,799 right now on Amazon. The Fire TV Stick Lite is a toned-down version of the Fire TV Stick. But it is good enough for most people as it offers HD streaming on popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 among others. The stick uses Wi-Fi to connect and can be controlled using an Alexa-enabled remote control.