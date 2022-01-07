comscore Amazon India announces Mobile & TV Days sale: Check details
News

Amazon announces Mobile and TV Days sale: Offers on OnePlus 9R, Galaxy S20 FE and more

Deals

Amazon India will give an instant discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,000 on Citi Bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 1,250 on Citi Bank credit card EMI transactions.

samsung-Galaxy-S20-FE-5G

Amazon has announced a Mobile and TV Days sale that will kick off on January 10 on Amazon India. The e-commerce platform will give an instant discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,000 on Citi Bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 1,250 on Citi Bank credit card EMI transactions. The buyers will also get exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months. Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini are available with a massive discount on Amazon, Flipkart

Amazon has also announced that during the Premium Phones Party sale, smartphones will be available at a discount of 40 percent of up to Rs 5,000. These offers will be available till January 12. The smartphones that will be available at offers will include Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung S20 FE 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Lite, Oppo F19 Pro+, Vivo V21 and so on. Also Read - Amazon India announces most popular smartphones of 2021

Amazon Prime members will be able to save up to Rs 20,000 with the Advantage just for Prime offer. This offer gives 6 months Free Screen Replacement and an additional 3 months No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards. Also Read - Microsoft pulls out of in-person presence at CES 2022 amid Covid concerns

Xiaomi

Amazon reveals that Xiaomi’s Mi 11X will be available at Rs 23,499, down from Rs 29,999 after discounts and offers. Redmi 9A will be available at Rs 7,199. The Redmi TV 32-inch HD Ready TV will sell at Rs 14,999 and the Redmi TV 50-inch will be priced at Rs 37,999, down from Rs 44,999. The Mi 40-inch Horizon FHD TV will come at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for Rs 38,740, down from Rs 39,990. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for Rs 24,999. As for TV, the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV will be available starting Rs 37,990.

OnePlus

During the sale, the OnePlus 9 series will be available at discounts. OnePlus 9R will sell at Rs 33,999, the OnePlus 9 will be available at Rs 36,999 and the OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs 54,999 after discounts. OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available for purchase at Rs 23,499 and Rs 27,999 respectively after applying coupons and discounts. During the sale, OnePlus TV will come at a starting price of Rs 17,999.

iQOO, Tecno, Oppo

As per the e-commerce website, iQOO Z5 will be available at Rs 21,990 and iQOO 7 will sell at Rs 27,990 after Amazon coupon discounts. After applying the bank offers, Tecno Spark 8T and Tecno Spark 8 Pro will be available at Rs 8,550 and Rs 9,540 respectively. OPPO F19 Pro+ and Vivo v21 will be available at a 10 percent discount.
According to Amazon, “Buyers can get 40 percent off on Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K TV starting at INR 32,999 and 30 percent off on premium Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV will be available for as low as Rs 77,990. Up to 48% off will be available on iFFALCON 43 inches 4K UHD TV.”

  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 4:15 PM IST

Best Sellers