Amazon School from Home store live in India: What's new

Amazon India has launched its new ‘School from Home’ store, where it has curated a wide selection of products across Study and Writing essentials, Stationery, Laptops, Tablets, Mobile Phones, PCs and more. The company claims that the store will help parents, teachers and students create an effective learning hub at home. Also Read - Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is more affordable with QLED display, new bezel styles

Users will also be able to navigate the store using voice on Android devices. To perform this action Android users can open the Amazon app, tap on the microphone icon located on the top right corner and say “Alexa, go to school from home store.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord likely gets discontinued in India a day ahead of OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch

Apart from products, the store also allows school and or tuition fees using Amazon Pay. It also has a link to Amazon Academy and is offering a 40 percent discount on all JEE courses. Also Read - OnePlus 8T gets another price cut in India: Here's how it is priced at and if its a good deal

At the end of the page, you will also find a number of coupons that you can add to your Amazon account and use while purchasing those products.

Amazon India announcing the store in a press release has recommended a list of items that are currently available on its School from Home store. These items include Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Echo Dot (4th Gen), Kindle (10th Gen), boAt Stone 1200, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10, Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer and more.

This is a good initiative taken by Amazon India, which will help students, teachers and parents alike create a studious environment with all study-related products available in one place. Moreover, all of the products available in the School from Home store are discounted and have a number of offers students can avail.