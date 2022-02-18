Amazon Shutterbug Fest 2022: 50% discounts on digital cameras, tripod stands, GoPro, and more

ShutterBug Fest is going on Amazon from today, i.e., February 18. Up to 50 percent off is being given on cameras and accessories. If you are a budding photographer and planning to get a camera, you can save some money in this fest. On the other hand, if you are a professional photographer and looking to upgrade your camera, you can still order a new camera for yourself by checking the deals at this fest. Also Read - BharatPe board accepts Madhuri Jain’s resignation that she never sent: Report

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1

The Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 is priced at Rs 69,490 during the Amazon Amazon Shutterbug fest. It comes with Compact, Video Eye AF, Flip Screen, in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip, 4K Vlogging Camera, and Content Creation. You will get 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards.

DIGITEK (DRL 12C) Professional 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

The DIGITEK® (DRL 12C) Professional 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand is available at Rs 1,599, down from Rs 2,995. You can avail of No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000 along with up to 5 percent Cashback on HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Cards.

GoPro HERO10 Black – Waterproof Action Camera

The GoPro HERO10 Black – Waterproof Action Camera costs Rs 52,990. The camera’s original price is Rs 54,500 and comes with several bank offers. You can earn 10% cashback up to Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 500 using a KreditBee Card, which is valid four times per user. You can also earn 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 on minimum order of Rs 500 using a slice super card.

Sigma 150-600 mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens for Nikon Cameras

The Sigma lens is available at Rs 73,490, down from Rs 95,000. You can get 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards. In addition, you can also earn 10% cashback up to Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 500 using a KreditBee Card, which is valid four times per user.

DJI Mavic Mini Flymore Combo Nano Drone

The DJI Mavic Mini Flymore Combo Nano Drone is available at Rs 59,490. The original price of the drone is Rs 59,990. You can get 7.5% up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Additionally, you will get a 5 percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions.