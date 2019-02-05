comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Shutterbug Fest: Deals and offers on digital cameras, accessories, and more
News

Amazon Shutterbug Fest: Deals and offers on digital cameras, accessories, and more

Deals

The three-day promotion has begun today (February 5), and will continue till February 7.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 10:15 AM IST
amazon-shutterbug-fest

Image Credit: Amazon

These days, majority of smartphones come with some really great cameras. In fact, continued advancements in the field of mobile imaging have made multi-level camera systems common on even lower mid-range smartphones. However, when it comes to proper photography, professional-grade cameras are (and will most likely continue to be, at least for a while) still the way to go. And thanks to the diverse range of digital cameras available out there, there’s surely one available for everyone.

Irrespective of whether you’re a professional photographer or just getting started with photography, you may want to take a look at Amazon India’s Shutterbug Fest. During the three-day promotion, which has begun today (February 5) and will continue till February 7, the online retailer is offering exciting deals and offers on a wide array of imaging products, including everything from action cameras and DSLRs to lenses and tripods. Here’s everything you need to know.

Digital Cameras

Nikon D7200

Available at a discount of about 26 percent, Nikon’s D7200 can be purchased at a price of Rs 65,471. The package also includes 18-105mm VR kit lens, a memory card, and a carry bag. There’s also ‘No Cost EMI’ option available for HDFC Bank credit/debit card holders.

Nikon D750

Packed with more features than you can count, Nikon D750 is available at Rs 134,399 during Amazon’s Shutterbug Fest. You’ll also get a 24-120mm VR kit. HDFC Bank credit/debit card holders can pay using ‘No Cost EMI’ as well.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90

Want to give your photos a retro touch? Look no further than Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 90 instant camera, which can be purchased at a price of Rs 10,500, a discount of 25 percent. EMI options start from as low as Rs 494 per month.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India

Procus Epic 4K

Discounted by 35 percent during Amazon’s Shutterbug Fest, Procus Epic 4K action camera can be yours for Rs 8,459. The camera comes with features like a touch-enabled LCD panel, waterproofing, and built-in Wi-Fi. HDFC Bank credit/debit card holders can avail ‘No Cost EMI’ as well.

Lenses & Accessories

Nikkor AF-S DX f/1.8G Prime Lens

Nikon’s prime lens is compatible with all DX-format cameras and features aspherical lens elements to eliminate lens aberration. The lens can be purchased at Rs 13,490 during Amazon Shutterbug Fest. In case you have an HDFC Bank credit/debit card, you can pay using ‘No Cost EMI’ option too.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Hoya 67mm Multicoated Filter

Hoya’s Multicoated filter is quite useful for correcting UV light that can register on film and videotape as a bluish cast. The 67mm filter (other sizes are available too) can be purchased at a price of Rs 899.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 10:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Super Value Week: Deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and other smartphones
thumb-img
News
Realme U1 now available offline in 2,500 stores across 30 cities with some launch offers

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Walmart might quit Flipkart after new FDI rules: Morgan Stanley

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Compared

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted on Geekbench again with Exynos 9820 SoC

Vivo V15 Pro leaks with a red and black gradient design

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Walmart might quit Flipkart after new FDI rules: Morgan Stanley

News

Walmart might quit Flipkart after new FDI rules: Morgan Stanley
Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Compared
Amazon Shutterbug Fest: Deals on cameras, accessories, and more

Deals

Amazon Shutterbug Fest: Deals on cameras, accessories, and more
Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India
Honor View20 gets first major software update

News

Honor View20 gets first major software update

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी का स्मार्ट शूज भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

फेसबुक में मौजूद हैं 25 करोड़ फेक अकाउंट, दूसरे कामों के लिए किए जाते हैं इस्तेमाल

आसुस OMG! Days सेल आज रात 12 बजे से होगी शुरू, जानें सभी ऑफर्स और डील्स

वीवो V15 Pro की लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, रेड और ब्लैक ग्रेडिएंट डिजाइन के साथ ट्रिपल कैमरा से होगा लैस

Coolpad Cool 3 आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकते हैं खास फीचर्स

News

Walmart might quit Flipkart after new FDI rules: Morgan Stanley
News
Walmart might quit Flipkart after new FDI rules: Morgan Stanley
Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Compared
Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 to go on sale today on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted on Geekbench again with Exynos 9820 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ spotted on Geekbench again with Exynos 9820 SoC
Vivo V15 Pro leaks with a red and black gradient design

News

Vivo V15 Pro leaks with a red and black gradient design