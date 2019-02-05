Amazon Shutterbug Fest: Deals and offers on digital cameras, accessories, and more

These days, majority of smartphones come with some really great cameras. In fact, continued advancements in the field of mobile imaging have made multi-level camera systems common on even lower mid-range smartphones. However, when it comes to proper photography, professional-grade cameras are (and will most likely continue to be, at least for a while) still the way to go. And thanks to the diverse range of digital cameras available out there, there’s surely one available for everyone.

Irrespective of whether you’re a professional photographer or just getting started with photography, you may want to take a look at Amazon India’s Shutterbug Fest. During the three-day promotion, which has begun today (February 5) and will continue till February 7, the online retailer is offering exciting deals and offers on a wide array of imaging products, including everything from action cameras and DSLRs to lenses and tripods. Here’s everything you need to know.

Digital Cameras

Nikon D7200

Available at a discount of about 26 percent, Nikon’s D7200 can be purchased at a price of Rs 65,471. The package also includes 18-105mm VR kit lens, a memory card, and a carry bag. There’s also ‘No Cost EMI’ option available for HDFC Bank credit/debit card holders.

Nikon D750

Packed with more features than you can count, Nikon D750 is available at Rs 134,399 during Amazon’s Shutterbug Fest. You’ll also get a 24-120mm VR kit. HDFC Bank credit/debit card holders can pay using ‘No Cost EMI’ as well.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90

Want to give your photos a retro touch? Look no further than Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 90 instant camera, which can be purchased at a price of Rs 10,500, a discount of 25 percent. EMI options start from as low as Rs 494 per month.

Procus Epic 4K

Discounted by 35 percent during Amazon’s Shutterbug Fest, Procus Epic 4K action camera can be yours for Rs 8,459. The camera comes with features like a touch-enabled LCD panel, waterproofing, and built-in Wi-Fi. HDFC Bank credit/debit card holders can avail ‘No Cost EMI’ as well.

Lenses & Accessories

Nikkor AF-S DX f/1.8G Prime Lens

Nikon’s prime lens is compatible with all DX-format cameras and features aspherical lens elements to eliminate lens aberration. The lens can be purchased at Rs 13,490 during Amazon Shutterbug Fest. In case you have an HDFC Bank credit/debit card, you can pay using ‘No Cost EMI’ option too.

Hoya 67mm Multicoated Filter

Hoya’s Multicoated filter is quite useful for correcting UV light that can register on film and videotape as a bluish cast. The 67mm filter (other sizes are available too) can be purchased at a price of Rs 899.