comscore Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 and more
News

Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check out best deals on iPhone 12, Galaxy S20 FE and more

Deals

During the ongoing Amazon sale, buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards.

Apple-iPhone-12

Amazon is currently hosting a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale in India that will last till March 10. During the sale, buyers will get up to 10 percent off on smartphones, televisions and smartphone accessories. Additionally, they will also get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on Citi Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. Products including Samsung S20 FE 5G, Samsung S22 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9A Sports, Redmi TVs (32-inch, 43-inch TVs), Sony TVs, Samsung Crystal TVs, OnePlus TVs and Amazon Basics TVs are now available at discounts and offers. Also Read - Amazon shuts 68 retail stores to focus on grocery chain

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

According to Amazon, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available at Rs 38,499 whereas the new Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Rs 1,07,999, down by Rs 5,000. Apple iPhone 12 is also selling at an effective price of Rs 52,499 with bank offers. Also Read - Amazon India ‘Home Shopping Spree’ sale begins today: Check top deals

During the ongoing Amazon sale, OnePlus 9RT is selling at Rs 38,999; OnePlus 9R at Rs 32,499; OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs 51,999 and OnePlus 9 at Rs 36,999 with 6-month no-cost EMI option and bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000. iQoo 9 SE 5G will go on first sale today in India. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the smartphone on ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, iQoo 9 Pro 5G  is selling for Rs 54,990 including up to Rs 6,000 off with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Amazon launches 2nd-gen Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, hands-free Alexa in India

Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50A are available for Rs 11,749 and Rs 10,249 respectively. This price is inclusive of cashback of up to Rs 1,250 on both handsets. With exchange and bank offers of up to Rs 1,000 cashback, Redmi 9A sport is available at Rs 6,569; Redmi Note 11 at Rs 11,499; Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 14,999; Redmi Note 11T 5G at Rs 13,999; Redmi Note 10T at Rs 11,499; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G at Rs 20,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro Rs 33,999.

Tecno Spark 8T is selling at Rs 8,369 and Tecno Spark 8C is available at Rs 7,019 with bank offers.

For the unversed, Amazon has also announced that its ‘Holi Shopping Store‘ is now live. At this microsite, buyers will get smartphones, home appliances, wearables and more at discounted prices.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 11:50 AM IST

