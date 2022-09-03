Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

Amazon.in has announced a new Smartphone Upgrade Days sale with offers on smartphones and accessories. Customers can get up to 40 percent off on their favorite smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, realme, Tecno and Oppo amongst others. Also Read - Samsung admits to data breach that leaked name, date of birth of users

The phones on the list of smartphones on sale are OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 series and iQOO Neo 6 5G. Amazon will also be offering bank and exchange offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until September 5. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch alongside Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6: Check details

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. Customers can avail 10 percent discount up to Rs 750 on credit cards and up to Rs 1,250 on credit card EMI on smartphones for a minimum transaction of Rs 7,000. They can also avail of exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 9 months on their favourite smartphones. Also Read - Oppo A 57e launched in India with 13MP camera, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

Here are some of the latest smartphones and its accessories on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

iQOO: There will be some deals on iQOO smartphones with offers bank and EMI options. iQOO Z6 44W will be available for Rs 14,499 including up to Rs 1,250 off on select bank credit and debit cards and iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting Rs 29,990.

OnePlus: The upgrade days will see discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available starting Rs 18,999 and Rs 49,999 respectively which includes 3, 6 and 9 months no cost EMI offer and up to Rs 1,250 bank cashback.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers. Customers can get Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for Rs 37,999; Redmi 10A for Rs 9,499; Redmi Note 11 for Rs 13,499.

realme: realme Narzo 50A will be available for Rs 10,999 inclusive of cashback of up to Rs 5,000. The smartphone comes with Helio G85 gaming processor, 6000 mAh battery and more.

Samsung: Customers get offers on Samsung M Series smartphones. Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available for Rs 12,499 and Rs 11,999 respectively including bank cashback up to Rs 1,500.

Tecno and OPPO: Amazon is offering deals on Tecno and Oppo smartphones during the Upgrade Days sale. Tecno Pop 5 LTE will be available for Rs 6,299 and OPPO A54 will be available for Rs 11,990 with bank offers.