Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale Discounts On Oneplus Samsung Iqoo Xiaomi Realme Devices

Amazon.in has announced a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. The new sale is currently live and will go on till Monday. The e-commerce website is offering deals on the latest smartphones and accessories. Customers can get up to 40% off on smartphones from brands including Lava, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, Tecno, and OPPO amongst others. Also Read - From Realme GT 2 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, check smartphones launching in April

The OnePlus Nord CE 2, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9A Sports, iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE among others will be available with bank and exchange offers. Customers can also get 10% instant discount using Citi Bank Credit and Debit Cards. They can also avail No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on smartphones. Prime Members will be eligible for savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and an additional 3-month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Also Read - View pics: OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more

Here are some of the latest smartphones on Amazon.in with offers from sellers: Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched at a starting price of Rs 66,999: Check out the sale offers

iQOO Smartphones

The iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available for Rs 54,990 including up to Rs 6,000 off on all bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange. iQOO 9 SE will be available starting Rs 27,990 including up to Rs 3,000 off with ICICI bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. iQOO Z6 will be available for Rs 13,999.

OnePlus Smartphones

The Upgrade days will see discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available starting Rs 21,999 and Rs 28,499 respectively which includes 3-month no cost EMI offer and up to Rs 2,000 bank cashback. Customers can also get OnePlus 9RT for Rs 38,999; OnePlus 9R for Rs 33,999; OnePlus 9Pro for 49,199 and OnePlus 9 for Rs 35,599 with 6-month no-cost EMI option and bank cashback of up to Rs 5,000.

Xiaomi Smartphones

Redmi 10 Prime will be available for Rs 11,249; Redmi 9A Sports will sell at Rs 6,299; Redmi Note 11 can be purchased for as low as Rs 12,499; Redmi Note 10 Pro for Rs 16,749; Redmi Note 10S for Rs 13,749; Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs 14,749; Redmi Note 10T for Rs 11,749; Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs 24,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro for Rs 36,999 with exchange offers and bank offers.

Realme Smartphones

Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50A will be available for Rs 11,749 and Rs 10,349 respectively inclusive of cashback of up to Rs 1,250. The smartphones come with features like Helio G85 chip, 6000 mAh battery and more.

Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for Rs 15,749 and Rs 23,749 respectively including bank cashback of Rs 1,250. Customers can get Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy M32 for Rs 9,499 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Tecno and Oppo Smartphones

Tecno Spark 8T will be available for Rs 8,819 and OPPO A15s will be available for Rs 9,891 with bank offers.

Lava Smartphones

Lava Agni 5G will be available for Rs 15,740 including Rs 1,250 cashback on bank cards. Additionally, Lava X2 will be available for Rs 5,849.