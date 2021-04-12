E-commerce giant Amazon has announced exclusive exchange offers and deals under its Smartphone Upgrade Days where it’s giving offers on smartphones and accessories. Customer can get up to 40 percent off on smartphone brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo. Also Read - Mozilla Firefox to end support for Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show from 30 April

Some of the smartphones that will be available at a discounted price are devices from the Redmi Note 10 series, the Samsung Galaxy M12, M02, M02s, Mi 10i and the Oppo F19 Pro+ will be available with bank offers.

The recently launched OnePlus 9 5G will also be available at a discounted price during the same which will be live until 15 April. Also Read - Holi Special Sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, iPhone, Vivo, Poco phones

Customers can also avail of a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on IndusInd Bank debit and credit cards. You also have the option of making the payment in EMI of 12 months with no additional cost.

Amazon Prime members have the option of no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards which offers even higher EMI tenures at a lower monthly cost. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Amazon Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Here’s a look at some of the top deals available during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days:

Offers on Apple

Customers will be able to buy the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at an effective price of Rs 61,000 after you include the offers and discounts. You can also get the iPhone 11 Pro Max at Rs 94,900 which retails at Rs 1,31,900 in the market.

Offers on Xiaomi

Where the Redmi 9 is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,799, the Redmi Note 9 is being sold at just Rs 10,999 with an additional Rs 1,000 exchange offer available. The Mi 10i 5G is available at a discounted price of 21,999 for the 6GB variant and the Mi 10T can be bought for Rs 32,999. The newly launched Redmi Note 10 series will be available via a flash sale at noon on select days.

Offers on OnePlus

Some of the top deals during the offer validity are on OnePlus smartphones. Where the OnePlus 8T 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can be bought for Rs 54,999 with additional cashback discounts.

Offers on Samsung

The Samsung M02s is available starting at Rs 8,999 while the Galaxy M31s is also available at a discounted price of Rs 18,499. More discounts are available on the M51, M21, and even the Note 10 Lite which is available at Rs 27,999. Other Samsung smartphones that are on sale at the Galaxy M31, A12, M11, A32, the Galaxy S21 Plus 5G, Galaxy A72 and also the Note 20 Ultra.

Other top offers

The LG Wing swivelling phone is available at a huge discount of Rs 20,000 and can be bought for Rs 59,990. Also, the Vivo V50 is available at a discounted price of 34,900 with additional Rs 5,000 off on pre-paid orders. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro can be bought during the sale for Rs 35,550.