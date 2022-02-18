Amazon is currently hosting a ‘Soundbar Days’ sale in India that will come to an end on February 20. During this sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on a range of soundbars, music systems, accessories and more. Products by boAt JBL, Sony, Blaupunkt and more are currently available at a discounted price as a part of the sale. Also Read - End of COVID? Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can work without mask

Additionally, customers will get Rs 1,500 instant discount on EMI transactions via Citi Bank and Yes Bank credit cards. As per the press release, customers can get up to 55 percent off on Soundbars with Adaptive Sound Control, Wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth Streaming, Versatile Connectivity and TV Sound Sync which provides a High-Fidelity Sound experience. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

Here are a few products that you can consider buying during the ongoing Amazon sale. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

Boat Aavante Bar 1800

Launched at Rs 8,999, Boat Aavante Bar 1800 is currently selling at Rs 7,999, down by Rs 1,000. For connectivity, this soundbar comes with support for Bluetooth V5.0/AUX/USB/Optical/Coaxial and HDMI(ARC). It comes with 2.1 Channel Sound with 60W subwoofers.

Sony HT-S20R

Sony HT-S20R was launched at Rs 19,990 with support for Dolby Digital technology. It is currently selling at Rs 17,990 on Amazon India. The soundbar allows users to pick from Auto, Standard, Cinema, Music, Night and Voice modes and use subwoofer volume control to fine-tune the viewing experience.

JBL Cinema SB110

Embedded with Dolby Digital, JBL Cinema SB110 is now available at a price of Rs 8,499 on Amazon. For connectivity, the soundbar supports one cable connection with HDMI ARC. It has a built-in subwoofer and allows wireless music streaming via Bluetooth.

Boat Aavante Bar 1700D

During the ongoing sale, this Boat soundbar will cost you Rs 10,999. It comes with support for Dolby Digital / Digital Plus technology and offers 60W R.M.S premium audio and a 60W Wired subwoofer.

Blaupunkt Germany’s SBW200

Now selling at Rs 7,999, Blaupunkt Germany’s SBW200 comes equipped with an 8-inch subwoofer and offers multiple connectivity options. The soundbar also comes with s built-in surround sound feature. For connectivity, it comes with options like HDMI ARC, USB, Bluetooth and AUX.