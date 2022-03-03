comscore Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more
Amazon Summer Edition Deals live: up to 40 percent off on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, and more

Summer Appliances Fest has been organized on the e-commerce website Amazon. Whether AC or Fridge, you will be given up to 40 percent off during this. Apart from this, you will also be given a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on payment through HDFC Bank.

Summer Appliances Fest has been organized on the e-commerce website Amazon. Whether AC or Fridge, you will be given up to 40 percent off during this sale. Apart from this, you will also be given a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on payment through HDFC Bank. You can also buy them at No Cost EMI. Also, a deal of up to Rs 3,000 will be given through Amazon Coupons. Also Read - Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video

Also Read - Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

IFB 2 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter AC

The IFB 2 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter AC is priced at Rs 44,999 during the Amazon Summer Edition sale. The original price of the AC is Rs 59,599, which means you avail 24 percent discount on the product. You can also get Amazon Pay Reward, under which you can earn 10% cashback up to Rs. 200 on a minimum purchase of Rs 999 using a Fi card. It is valid only once per user. In addition, you can also avail yourself up to Rs 5,050.00 off on Exchange. Also Read - Looking for best-prepaid plans? Here are the best options from Airtel, BSNL, VI under Rs 500

OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV.

The OnePlus 65 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 66,999. The original cost of the smart TV is Rs 69,999. You can avail flat Rs 5000 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 58499. Additionally, you will also get 0X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards. Other offers include a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1750 on Kotak Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs 5000.

AmazonBasics 468 L Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The AmazonBasics 468 L Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator is priced at Rs 35,999. You get 49 percent of the discount as the product’s original price is Rs 69,999. With the Amazon Pay reward, you can earn 10% cashback up to Rs 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 500 using a KreditBee Card. It is valid four times per user. You can also get rewards up to ₹1850 on card approval + 5% back on this product with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members.

Samsung 8.0 kg / 6.0 kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer

The Samsung 8.0 kg / 6.0 kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer is available at Rs 56,900, down from Rs 68,100, which means you avail 16 percent discount on the washer dryer. Additionally, with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you can get this washer for Rs 56,600. You will get up to Rs1,380.00 off on Exchange. However, you can also earn 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards.

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,990. The original cost of AC is Rs 60,990, which means you get a 51 percent discount during Amazon Summer Edition. You can get a GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. There is also the facility of earning 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 200 on a minimum purchase of Rs 999 using a Fi card which is valid only once per user.

  Published Date: March 3, 2022 3:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 3, 2022 3:54 PM IST

