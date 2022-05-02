comscore Amazon Summer Sale 2022 to start on May 4: Deals on Apple, OnePlus, Samsung phones
Amazon Summer Sale 2022 to kick off in India on May 4: Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 2 and more announced

Down by Rs 8,000, Apple iPhone 13 will sell at Rs 66,990 during the upcoming Amazon Summer Sale 2022

Amazon India has announced its Summer Sale 2022 which will start in India on May 4. As per the company, “Amazon is introducing ‘Countdown Deals’ for the first time that will be open for all customers and the selected offers will give them early access to a wide array of products across categories until May 3.” During the sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on brands including Apple, iQoo, Itel, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Customers will get a 10 percent instant discount on RB, Kodak Mahindra and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. As per the Amazon sale preview, Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus 9RT, Realme Narzo 50A, Tecno Spark 8T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Redmi Note 11, Samsung Galaxy M33 and more will be available at a discounted price. In addition to smartphones, customers will also be able to purchase mobile accessories at a discounted price. Also Read - Top films to watch on Amazon Prime Video now: Bachchhan Pandey, All The Old Knives, Dune

The e-commerce platform assures that it will offer up to Rs 5000 off with Amazon coupons. Additionally, Prime members can save up to Rs 20,000 with ‘Advantage just for Prime’ and additional benefits like 6 months free screen replacement and 3 months No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards Also Read - Amazon may not accept cryptocurrency, but could sell NFTs in future: Andy Jassy

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on smartphones

As per the preview, Apple iPhone 13 will be available at Rs 66,990, down from Rs 70,990. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be sold at Rs 22,999, down by Rs 1,000. According to Amazon, up to Rs 12,000 off will be available on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G, OnePlus Nord Series, starting at Rs 19,999.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE will be available at a starting price of Rs 6,599. Tecno Spark 7 pro and Spark 8 Pro will be available at a discount of Rs 1,00, during the sale. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 off on exchange on Redmi Note 11 pro and models. In addition to that, they will be available at flat Rs 1000 off on Redmi Note 11 models. Amazon Pay coupons will be available on Xiaomi’s flagship range including Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G.

During the sale, Rs 5,000 off will be available on Samsung Galaxy M Series, and Samsung Galaxy M12 will sell at a discount of Rs 2,000. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for purchase at Rs 34,999. Oppo A55 and Oppo F19 will be sold with Amazon Coupons worth Rs 4,000.

During the sale, the newly launched iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and Z6 44W will be available at a starting effective price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. Additionally, iQOO has announced exciting offers for the iQOO 9 Series, iQOO 7, iQOO Z3 and iQOO Z5 smartphones.

