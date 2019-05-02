Amazon Summer Sale starts May 4: OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Samsung Galaxy M20, Microsoft Xbox One S, Sony PS4 get discount

Amazon Summer Sale, the four day sale, is being held from May 4 to May 7. The e-commerce giant is offering early preview to Prime members on May 3 at 12:00PM IST. During the sale, customers who download the app and sign in stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 5 lakh. There is also no cost EMI available from major platforms. Here is a look at top deals during Summer Sale on Amazon India:

OnePlus 6T at Rs 32,999

With OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch just weeks away, Amazon India seems to be getting rid of its OnePlus 6T inventory. The OnePlus 6T was launched in India last year starting at Rs 37,999 and the e-commerce giant recently discounted it by Rs 3,000. During the Summer Sale, the OnePlus 6T will be available at its lowest price ever. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage, which was launched at Rs 41,999, will be discounted to Rs 32,999. The price alone makes it a compelling deal for a smartphone that has proven to offer best in class performance.

Samsung Galaxy M20 at Rs 9,990

Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched in India as part of its revamped Galaxy M-series at Rs 10,990. During Summer Sale, the Galaxy M20 will be available with Rs 1,000 discount and will be available for Rs 9,990. Customers will also be able to avail no cost EMI offers and 10 percent instant discount from SBI.

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 61,990

Samsung Galaxy S10, the latest flagship smartphone from the Korean giant, is being discounted to Rs 61,900 during the sale. It was launched at Rs 71,000 and there is also extra Rs 6,000 off on exchange. The offer is applicable only on prepaid orders, meaning customers will have to make online payment and cash on delivery will not be available.

Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 71,000

Huawei has stunned the market by dethroning Apple to become the second largest smartphone maker in the world. With the Huawei P30 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker is also showing how it can challenge rivals in the camera space. The first smartphone with periscope-style camera and up to 10x lossless zoom is priced at Rs 71,990. Customers buying Huawei’s flagship offering will get Huawei Watch worth Rs 15,990 by paying Rs 2,000 extra.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle

During Summer Sale, Amazon India is offering Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Xbox Starter Bundle for Rs 19,990. The gaming console was launched at Rs 34,990 and is being discounted by Rs 15,000 during the sale. Since this is a Starter Bundle, it also comes with three months subscription to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. The offer is on the 1TB storage variant and it comes in white color.

Sony PS4 500GB Slim

If you don’t like the Microsoft Xbox One S, then you could consider the Sony PS4 Slim with 500GB storage which is available for Rs 22,690. The console is being discounted by Rs 5,890 and comes with free game titles such as Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn. With the next-generation Sony PlayStation not expected for at least another 12 months, the PS4 Slim could be a good place to start console gaming.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll at Rs 1,999

It’s Summer and if you have kids at home then Lego is a must have. During the sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll Building Blocks for Kids. The Lego set priced at Rs 1,999 comes with 442 pieces in multi-color and challenges kids in the age of 4 years to 18 years.