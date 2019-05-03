Amazon Summer Sale starts today: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Huawei P30 Pro, gaming laptops, cameras and more

Amazon India’s annual Summer Sale will begin at midnight today, but Prime members will be able to get access to deals twelve hours early. The Summer Sale deals will be available exclusively for Prime members starting 12:00PM IST today. During the sale, Amazon India is offering free screen replacement worth Rs 15,000 to those who prebook the OnePlus 7. The e-commerce giant also claims to offer up to 40 percent off on smartphones, exchange offers up to Rs 10,000 among other deals. Here is a look at top deals on Amazon India during the Summer Sale:

OnePlus 6T gets biggest price drop

With OnePlus 7 launch fast approaching, the OnePlus 6T becomes ever cheaper. During Amazon India Summer Sale, the OnePlus 6T will see its biggest price drop yet. The smartphone is being offered with Rs 9,000 off on the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The model which was launched at Rs 41,999 will be discounted to Rs 32,999 and customers will be able to avail Rs 1,500 instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards, bringing the effective retail price down to Rs 31,499. This is the most compelling deal on any smartphone during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M20 at Rs 9,990

Samsung’s Galaxy M Series has emerged as a surprise hit for the Korean technology conglomerate in India. During the Summer Sale, the Galaxy M20 is bring discounted by Rs 1,000 to further boost sales. The smartphone was launched at Rs 10,990 and will be available for Rs 9,990 after the discount. Customers will also be able to avail no cost EMI offer and 10 percent instant discount from SBI.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 sale today

Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 will be available for sale exclusively for Prime members today. The Redmi 7 will be available at a starting price for Rs 7,999 at 12:00PM IST while Redmi Y3 will go on sale at 3PM IST at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Realme U1 at Rs 8,999

Realme U1, the selfie-centric smartphone from Realme, will be available for Rs 8,999 during the sale. The smartphone was launched at Rs 12,999 and discounted to Rs 9,999 and is now getting discount of another Rs 1,000. The Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, runs ColorOS 5, and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Apple iPhone X at Rs 69,999

During the Summer Sale, Apple iPhone X is being discounted by Rs 21,901. The flagship iPhone from 2017 was launched in India at Rs 91,900 and is being offered at Rs 69,999 along with no cost EMI option for 9 months. It features a 5.8-inch OLED display, Apple A11 Bionic chipset, 64GB storage, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel selfie camera. It uses Face ID for authentication, runs iOS 12 and is IP67 water and dust resistant.

Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 71,990 with bundle offer

Huawei P30 Pro, the smartphone redefining smartphone imaging, will be available for Rs 71,990. While the smartphone is not getting any discount on its price, customers will be able to buy Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15,990 for Rs 2,000 as part of a bundle offer. Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Kirin 980 SoC, quad rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 61,990

Samsung Galaxy S10, the latest flagship smartphone from the Korean giant, is being discounted to Rs 61,900 during the sale. It was launched at Rs 71,000 and there is also extra Rs 6,000 off on exchange. The offer is applicable only on prepaid orders, meaning customers will have to make online payment and cash on delivery will not be available.

Other deals on smartphones

There are a ton of deals available during the Summer Sale. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro will be available for Rs 6,999, Rs 5,499, and Rs 9,999 respectively. Vivo V9 and Vivo V15 Pro are priced at Rs 15,990 and Rs 28,990 respectively while Oppo F11 Pro is available for Rs 24,990 with exchange offer. Honor 8X is priced at Rs 12,999 while the Honor View20 with a 48-megapixel camera will go on sale for Rs 37,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Fujifilm X-A5 for Rs 29,990 and Sony A5100 for Rs 33,490

If you are looking for a new mirrorless camera then both Fujifilm and Sony’s offering should be on your watchlist. During Summer Sale, the Fujifilm X-A5 is being discounted to Rs 29,990 while the Sony A5100 will be available for Rs 33,490. The Fujifilm X-A5 sports a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and comes equipped with a XC15-45mm lens. The Sony A5100, on the other hand, has a 24.3-megapixel sensor and comes with a 16-50mm lens.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle

During Summer Sale, Amazon India is offering Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Xbox Starter Bundle for Rs 19,990. The gaming console was launched at Rs 34,990 and is being discounted by Rs 15,000 during the sale. Since this is a Starter Bundle, it also comes with three months subscription to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. The offer is on the 1TB storage variant and it comes in white color.