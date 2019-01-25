comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon TV Day Parade offers end today: Up to 50% off and more on Mi LED TV, Panasonic, CloudWalker
News

Amazon TV Day Parade offers end today: Up to 50% off and more on Mi LED TV, Panasonic, CloudWalker

Deals

Xiaomi's Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi LED TV 4 Pro have been listed by Amazon under different offers.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 12:11 PM IST
sony-8k-tv-ces-2019

Amazon’s up to 50 percent off scheme on television ends today. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform is running TV Day Parade offers for a range of televisions including up to Rs 22,000 on exchange, No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,532 and additional cashback up to Rs 2,000 on Amazon Pay money. The common EMI fest offer of additional 5 percent cashback by ICICI is also valid on select TV models. The bank offer is only for credit and debit card users.

During the Amazon TV Day Parade, consumers will get discounts and additional offers on select TVs from Xiaomi, Panasonic and CloudWalker. The MI LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch is listed for Rs 13,999, but this is under valid Amazon Pay balance, No Cost EMI and exchange offers. Similarly, the starting 32-inch 4K ready smart TV from CloudWalker has been made available for Rs 10,990. This model also has the additional Amazon Pay and more offers going on for today.

Samsung Galaxy M series' ultra-wide camera teased by Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M series' ultra-wide camera teased by Bollywood actress Disha Patani

For big-screen entertainment, Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi LED TV 4 Pro have been listed by Amazon under different offers. The Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay balance, No Cost EMI and exchange offers will work for the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro. The 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro on the other hand, is only listed under Amazon Pay balance offer, which means you’ll be able to avail maximum of Rs 2,000 as cashback in your Amazon wallet.

The 5 percent ICICI credit and debit card EMI fest is standard. The eligibility will depend on products as well as purchase value of minimum Rs 8,000. So in case you didn’t get a chance to purchase any of the TVs during last Republic days offers, you might want to checkout these offers on Amazon. There are select models from Panasonic and CloudWalker on sale too, and Amazon has noted that today, January 25, is the last day for these offers.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 12:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ reportedly starts receiving Android Pie beta 2 update
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky reveals new three-step process for individual channel subscription after TRAI regulations
thumb-img
News
Mystery 'Google Coral' with Android Q, 6GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed

Vodafone's new Rs 497 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0

Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarifies 'We don't sell people's data'

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0

News

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0
Amazon TV Day Parade offers end today: Up to 50% off and more on Mi LED TV, Panasonic, CloudWalker

Deals

Amazon TV Day Parade offers end today: Up to 50% off and more on Mi LED TV, Panasonic, CloudWalker
Reliance Digital India Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Reliance Digital India Sale: Top deals to know
Flipkart Budget Days: Offers on Micromax Canvas Infinity, Sony Xperia R1 Dual, YU Ace and more

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days: Offers on Micromax Canvas Infinity, Sony Xperia R1 Dual, YU Ace and more
Samsung Galaxy M series' ultra-wide camera teased

News

Samsung Galaxy M series' ultra-wide camera teased

हिंदी समाचार

Paytm Mall Sale: Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार तक का डिस्काउंट

Disha Patani के हाथ में दिखा सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M-सीरीज स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च के समय का भी हुआ खुलासा

शाओमी के इस ऐप से भारत में खरीदिए चीन में लॉन्च हुए एक्सक्लूसिव प्रॉडक्ट्स

Vivo Apex 2019 में है 12GB रैम, डिस्प्ले में कही भी फिंगर लगाने से हो जाएगा अनलॉक

शाओमी Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर हुआ लीक, सामने आई सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed
News
Vivo APEX 2019 full-screen fingerprint sensor's accuracy and speed demoed
Vodafone's new Rs 497 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

News

Vodafone's new Rs 497 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day
Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0

News

Redmi Note 5 Pro gets Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0
Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update

News

Nokia 3 gets January 2019 Android Security update
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarifies 'We don't sell people's data'

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarifies 'We don't sell people's data'