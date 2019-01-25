Amazon TV Day Parade offers end today: Up to 50% off and more on Mi LED TV, Panasonic, CloudWalker

Amazon’s up to 50 percent off scheme on television ends today. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform is running TV Day Parade offers for a range of televisions including up to Rs 22,000 on exchange, No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,532 and additional cashback up to Rs 2,000 on Amazon Pay money. The common EMI fest offer of additional 5 percent cashback by ICICI is also valid on select TV models. The bank offer is only for credit and debit card users.

During the Amazon TV Day Parade, consumers will get discounts and additional offers on select TVs from Xiaomi, Panasonic and CloudWalker. The MI LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch is listed for Rs 13,999, but this is under valid Amazon Pay balance, No Cost EMI and exchange offers. Similarly, the starting 32-inch 4K ready smart TV from CloudWalker has been made available for Rs 10,990. This model also has the additional Amazon Pay and more offers going on for today.

For big-screen entertainment, Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi LED TV 4 Pro have been listed by Amazon under different offers. The Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay balance, No Cost EMI and exchange offers will work for the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro. The 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro on the other hand, is only listed under Amazon Pay balance offer, which means you’ll be able to avail maximum of Rs 2,000 as cashback in your Amazon wallet.

The 5 percent ICICI credit and debit card EMI fest is standard. The eligibility will depend on products as well as purchase value of minimum Rs 8,000. So in case you didn’t get a chance to purchase any of the TVs during last Republic days offers, you might want to checkout these offers on Amazon. There are select models from Panasonic and CloudWalker on sale too, and Amazon has noted that today, January 25, is the last day for these offers.