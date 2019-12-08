comscore Amazon Year-End Sale: Discounts, offers and more
News

Amazon Year-End Sale announced: Discounts, offers on unboxed and refurbished products

Deals

Amazon India will offer curated deals across wide range of categories such as mobile phones, laptops, headphones, home & kitchen products, sports items and more until December 31.

  • Published: December 8, 2019 11:12 AM IST
amazon-year-end-sale-india

Amazon India has announced a special ‘Year-End Sale’ on its platform, where the e-commerce company through its global program ‘Amazon Renewed’ will sell unboxed and certified refurbished products. The portal will offer curated deals across wide range of categories such as mobile phones, laptops, headphones, home & kitchen products, sports items and more until December 31.

Amazon Renewed is a global program serving customers in ten countries. It was launched in India in 2017 and offers over 3,000 products from hundreds of sellers. All products listed under this program hold a minimum six-month supplier backed warranty, noted Amazon India in a press statement.

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India: Offers on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro

Also Read

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India: Offers on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro

“Amazon Renewed offers a great platform for customers to grab great deals on quality unboxed and refurbished products from a wide selection of Mobile Phones, Laptops, Headphones and more from top brands. All this with the added assurance of six month supplier backed warranty,” said Vivek Somareddy, Director – Seller Services, Amazon India.

There are no particular deals as such, but you get discounted price offers on unboxed products and refurbished products. One such offer we found is on Realme U1. The smartphone is available at Rs 6,999, which is very low price from the price it was launched on. Usually the same phone retails for Rs 8,999 in regular days. Similarly, the Nokia 8.1 is going in sale for just Rs 11,985. HMD Global recently slashed the phone’s price to Rs 14,999.

Watch Video: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

Apart from phones, there are other products as well. Amazon Renewed JBL extra bass Bluetooth headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,218. The Asus 14-inch laptop is up for grabs at Rs 17,669, whereas the HP Elitebook 14-inch laptop can be purchased at Rs 25,190.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2019 11:12 AM IST

