Amazon's FAB Phone Fest: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Realme U1 and more

Amazon is hosting the ‘FAB Phone Fest’ wherein it offers deals on smartphones. During the sale, HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card holders get a fringe benefit of five percent discount on EMI transactions. For you, it’s still good news for a lot of top-rated smartphones are selling at an attractive discount. From budget to premium smartphones, the phone makers have hyped the AI features a lot. So now is an excellent chance to buy a smartphone with some of the best implementations of AI in photography. Without further ado, check out today’s smartphone deals from Amazon India‘s stable.

OnePlus 6T (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Depends on Exchange Value

MRP: Rs 37,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM51

OnePlus is offering Rs 2,000 extra on the exchange value of your existing phone. You can buy the OnePlus 6T with several benefits if plan to open a Kotak 811 bank account. For starters, you get Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection insurance worth Rs 2,000 for free. Also, you get Rs 2,000 off on EMI transaction using Kotak Bank cards. So the final value of OnePlus 6T will appear after you choose any of the available options.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Hands-On

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,999

MRP: Rs 10,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM52

The affordable Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is meant for folks seeking modern features like Full HD display with a notch, dual camera, and a reliable battery. The Redmi 6 Pro offers all of that along with fantastic cameras. The modest 5-megapixel front camera utilizes the AI-features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0 to capture selfies that require no or minimal edits. You can buy Redmi 6 Pro from Amazon for Rs 8,999.

Honor 8C (32GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,999

MRP: Rs 12,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM53

Honor 8C’s new discounted price pushes it into the highly competitive budget segment. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery to let you drive the phone for nearly two days. The dual lens AI cameras will make you taste the AI photography along with soft-light front flash. You can use face unlock the phone in low-light conditions too. The fabulous display with a notch features an eye care mode is a delight to use. Passing on Honor 8C at Rs 9,999 is difficult. If you buy it on EMI using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card, you can get a five percent discount.

Realme U1 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,999

MRP: Rs 12,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM54

Realme U1 boasts a 25-megapixel selfie camera consisting of a Sony image sensor and powered with AI features. At the rear is a typical dual-camera setup that is backed by several functions baked in the camera app. The phone’s 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch gives a nearly bezel-less feel. Battery life should be a manageable affair with the AI Power Master to manage power for the 3,500mAh battery. Realme U1 is selling for Rs 9,999 after a flat Rs 1,000 discount on credit or debit cards from all major banks.

Oppo R17 (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 28,990

MRP: Rs 34,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM55

Oppo R17 made its debut with a hidden fingerprint unlock sensor in the gorgeous 6.4-inch display made using Corning Gorilla Glass 6 technology. Of course, there is a waterdrop notch. Its gradient color effect design at the back redefines its premium outlook. The usual she-bang of dual rear camera setup and 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI features is present. However, it’s the VOOC Flash charge feature that makes R17 compete with OnePlus phones. Amazon’s Appario Retail seller is offering an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange offer which can bring down the listing price of Rs 28,990.

Huawei P20 Pro (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 49,999

MRP: Rs 64,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM56

Huawei’s P20 Pro is a perfect companion for the shutterbugs, amateur and even professional photographers. The 24-megapixel selfie camera delivers stunning photos with the 3D Portrait lighting feature. At the rear rests a trio of 40-megapixel+20-megapixel+8-megapixel cameras co-engineered with Leica to produce stunning images. This EISA Award-winning phone packs a Kirin 970 AI chipset that ensures top-tier performance and even supports AI-centric functions for the cameras. Huawei P20 Pro is the perfect phone to click DSLR-like photos and is up for grabs at Rs 49,999 from Amazon.