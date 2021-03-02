Apple Days Flipkart sale 2021 is now live on the e-commerce platform. Apple Days on Flipkart sale started on March 1 and will go on till March 4. During the Flipkart sale, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE will get the best deals. Apart from iPhone, other Apple products such as iMac, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePods will be available as well. Also Read - Apple's MagSafe technology in iPhone 12 series could offer reverse wireless charging

Those buying an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV will get one year of Apple TV+ subscription for free. We take a look at the top deals on Apple iPhone during the Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Also Read - New iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display could launch in 2022, will get 5G chip

Apple Days Flipkart 2021 sale: Top deals on iPhones

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 49,999

Apple iPhone 11 base model with 64GB storage can be bought at Rs 49,999. The official listed price on the Apple India website for this variant is Rs 54,900. It can be bought in several colour options including red, white, yellow, black, green, and purple. Also Read - iPhone 13 to get 1TB storage option to sort your storage issues but at a price

Apple iPhone 12 mini at Rs 63,900

Apple iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for a price of Rs 63,900 for the 64GB base storage model. Do note that the official listed price for this variant is Rs 69,900, though it can be bought at Rs 63,900 with an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards. The colour options available for the iPhone 12 Mini are black, blue, red, and white.

Apple iPhone SE at Rs 31,999

Apple iPhone SE is listed for a price of Rs 31,999 on Flipkart for the base 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 36,999. It can be bought in black, red, and white colour variants. The iPhone SE gets a small 4.7-inch screen and it is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 40,999

Apple iPhone XR base storage model of 64GB can be bought at Rs 40,999. Do note that the iPhone XR includes power adapter and EarPods in the box. Notably, Apple has discontinued these accessories in the latest iPhone 12 series. It gets a 12-megapixel rear camera and is powered by an older A12 Bionic chip. It is listed in black, blue, coral, white and product (RED) colour options.

Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 73,900

Apple iPhone 12 will be available at Rs 73,900 after an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The listed price for this 64GB storage model is Rs 79,900. It can be bought in black, blue, green, white, and red colour models.