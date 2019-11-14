comscore Apple Days on Amazon India: Check out deals on iPhone XR and more
Apple Days on Amazon India: Check out deals on iPhone XR, iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, iPad and more

During the Apple Days sale on Amazon India, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 7th gen iPad and Apple Watch are getting instant discount and other offers.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Apple Days, the five day sale on Apple devices, is now live on Amazon India. It is being held from November 13 to November 17 and there is up to Rs 23,000 off on iPhones. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has become the leading premium smartphone player in the Indian market. It has managed to beat OnePlus and Samsung with discounts on some of its popular models. Now, those discounts are continuing as part of Apple Days sale on Amazon India. Here is a look at top deals available on iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch and others.

Apple iPhone 11 Series with up to Rs 7,000 instant discount

During the sale, Apple iPhone 11 series is available with an instant discount of up to Rs 7,000. The iPhone 11 is available starting at Rs 64,900 while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. These models are available with flat Rs 6,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit, Debit or EMI transactions. There is also 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 500 on minimum purchase of Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank Debit cards. Customers get up to Rs 7,450 off on exchange and no cost EMI options.

iPhone 11 Review: The one to get

iPhone 11 Review: The one to get

Apple iPhone XR from Rs 42,990

The iPhone XR remains the best-selling iPhone in the world and it is also the most popular model in India. It is available for Rs 42,900 on Amazon India during Apple Days and customers get extra exchange offer of up to Rs 7,450. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Like the iPhone X, it also support Face ID for facial recognition. It has 2,942mAh battery and offers best battery life on any iPhone yet.

Other iPhone Deals

During the five day sale, the iPhone 6s is available for Rs 23,999. The iPhone XS is available for Rs 84,990. There are no deals on models like the iPhone X, iPhone XS Max or iPhone 8 series.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Apple iPad 7th gen starting from Rs 29,900

The 7th generation iPad is available starting from Rs 29,900 on Amazon India. The iPad Air is available for Rs 42,655 while iPad Pro is available from Rs 94,905. With 7th generation iPad, Amazon India is offering flat Rs 3,000 instant discount to customers using HDFC Bank Credit, Debit Cards & EMI.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5, the newest smartwatch from Apple, is available starting from Rs 40,900. The wearable is available with flat Rs 4,000 instant discount to those using HDFC Bank Credit, Debit Cards & EMI. The new smartwatch is the first from Apple to support always-on display.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 11:10 AM IST

