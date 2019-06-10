comscore Apple Days Amazon India: Offers on iPhones, iPads, Watches | BGR India
  Apple Days on Amazon India: Offers on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and more
Apple Days on Amazon India: Offers on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and more

Amazon India is offering tempting discounts on almost all iPhones. Customers can also save up to Rs 5,800 on Apple Beats headphones and earphones, and up to 30,000 on Macbooks.

  Published: June 10, 2019 2:41 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

During Apple Days sale, Amazon India is offering tempting discounts on almost all the iPhones. Smartphones like iPhone X is available at the lowest ever price. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 17,900 off on the most affordable iPhone XR. One can also get a 10 percent instant discount on this phone with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards.

Moreover, buyers can also get up to Rs 3,500 discount on select models of Apple iPads. If you are interested in buying Apple watches, then you can get up to Rs 5,500 off on the mentioned e-commerce website. Customers can also save up to Rs 5,800 on Apple Beats headphones and earphones, and up to 30,000 on Macbooks. Do note that the five-day Apple Days sale is already live on Amazon India and will end on June 14. Here’s a look at the top deals.

iPhone 6S starting at Rs 28,999

Interested customers can purchase the iPhone 6S for Rs 28,999 on Amazon India.  You can also get a 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. The iPhone 6S made its debut in the year 2015. The device features a 4.7-inch Retina display and uses Apple’s A9 processor. It comes with 32GB of storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

iPhone 7 starting at Rs37,999

The 32GB model of the iPhone 7 is selling for 37,999, down from Rs 39,900. During the Apple Days sale on Amazon India, you can also buy the iPhone 7 Plus 3 for Rs 48,999 for the same variant. The iPhone 7 runs an A10 fusion processor with an M10 motion processor. The device features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, Apple A10 Fusion chip and 32GB storage. It comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

iPhone 8 starting at Rs 56,999

You can get the iPhone 8 for Rs 56,999, down from Rs 67,940. The iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch display and is powered by A11 Bionic chip found on iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus. It has a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. The smartphone comes with 64GB storage and is rated to last 10 hours. Customers can also buy the iPhone 8 Plus, which is priced at Rs 65,990 on Amazon India.

iPhone XR starting at Rs 58,999

The 64GB variant of the iPhone XR is available for Rs 58,999, down from Rs 76,900, which is huge. The 128GB variant can be purchased for 63,999, down from Rs 81,900. On both the variants, you will get 10 percent instant off with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. For the price, you will get an aluminum body with glass back and more.

This iPhone is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It sports a 6.1-inch LCD display and edge-to-edge display design with support for Face ID. There is a single 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 7-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset runs iOS 12, supports wireless charging and is available in Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral and White colors.

iPhone X starting at Rs 67,999

The 64GB model of the iPhone X is currently available for Rs 67,999. As for the specifications, the iPhone X features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display and ditches the Touch ID for Face ID facial recognition system. The smartphone is powered by the Apple A11 Bionic chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 256GB storage. With this phone, you will also get dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back and a 7-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It is backed by a 2,716mAh battery. Additionally, this device comes in Space Grey color option.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS MAX, prices start at Rs 94,900

The standard iPhone XS is available for Rs 94,900 for the 64GB variant. The more premium iPhone XS Max can be purchased for Rs 1,04,900 for the same variant. Talking about the specifications, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays and are powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, they both feature 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, 7-megapixel selfie camera with Face ID for biometric authentication. Furthermore, the iPhone XS packs a 2,658mAh battery, while the iPhone XS Max gets a larger 3,174mAh battery pack.

Apple iPad starting at Rs 26,999

The Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) is selling for Rs 26,999 on Amazon India. It is available in Space Grey color The device features a 9.7-inch Retina display and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture. Furthermore, you can also go for the 10.5-inch Apple iPad, which is priced at Rs 50,800. This one is available in Rose Gold color option.

Apple Watch starting at Rs 29,499

Apple Watch is available at a starting price of Rs 29,499 during Apple Days sale on Amazon India. This price is for the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS only model with space grey aluminum case and black sport band. Furthermore, customers can also go for the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and LTE, coupled with silver aluminum case and white sport band. This one is priced at Rs 33,999.

  Published Date: June 10, 2019 2:41 PM IST

