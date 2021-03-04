comscore Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Last day to get iPhone 11 at Rs 50,000
News

Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Last day to get iPhone 11 for less than Rs 50,000

Deals

The Apple Days sale on Flipkart is offering the iPhone 11 at a price of Rs 49,999 while the iPhone XR goes on sale at Rs 40,999. Check out the deals.

It’s the last day of the Apple Days sale on Flipkart and there are a few deals that potential iPhone customers shouldn’t miss out on. Attractive discounts are available on the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 until the end of the day. The iPhone SE’s price remains unchanged but one can save with the newer iPhone 12 series devices. Also Read - Apple Days Flipkart 2021 sale: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 get Rs 6,000 discount

There’s a flat price cut on the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 during the limited sale period. Additionally, the iPhone 12 series tags along a few cashback offers from HDFC Bank, thereby making them deals worth considering. The Apple Days sale does not offer any price cut or discount on other Apple products like AirPods, iPads, and MacBook models. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Poco M3, Poco X3, Poco C3, and more

Apple Days sale on Flipkart ending today

With the Apple Days sale, there are two deals that an iPhone buyer should consider. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20A and other popular phones discounted

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR from 2018 is selling on Flipkart with notable discounts. The base variant of iPhone XR with 64GB storage is selling at a price of Rs 40,999. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone XR is coming in at a price of Rs 45,999. Customers can choose from Coral, Black, White and (Product) Red colour variants in India.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 has also seen a reduction in prices. The base variant of the iPhone 11 with 64GB storage is selling at a price of Rs 49,999. The 128GB variant of the same retails at a price of Rs 55,999. The iPhone 11 is available in Purple, yellow, Black, Red and Green colour variants.

iPhone 12 series cashback offers

Flipkart is also arranging for cashback offers for HDFC Bank customers. The iPhone 12 Mini with its HDFC cashback of Rs 6,000 will be available at Rs 63,900. The iPhone 12 with the Rs 6,000 cashback offer is coming at Rs 73,900. The iPhone 12 Pro with its HDFC cashback offer of Rs 5,000 is offered at Rs 1,14,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is starting at a price of Rs 1,24,900.

The iPhone SE continues to sell at a price of Rs 31,999 on Flipkart. This is the same price as the regular non-sale pricing on the iPhone SE. The base version with 64GB storage is selling at a price of Rs 31,999 while the 128GB variant goes for Rs 36,999. The top-end variant with 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 46,999.

  Published Date: March 4, 2021 1:25 PM IST

