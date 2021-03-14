Apple Days sale: Offers, discounts on iPhone 12 series, AirPods, iPad, and more

Amazon has yet again started Apple Days sale on its platform. The new round of Apple products is already live on the website and will continue till March 17. As part of the sale, the e-retailer is offering discounts, bank offers on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more. Here are all the details- Also Read - Apple's MagSafe technology in iPhone 12 series could offer reverse wireless charging

Apple Days sale: Deals on iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini– The cheaper version iPhone 12 mini is currently retailing at Rs 67,100 against the original price tag of Rs 69,900. HDFC bank credit cardholders can grab an additional Rs 6,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 12 mini via the platform. The offer is listed for iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage variant. Also Read - Apple takes lead as iPhone 11 became most popular last year, more iPhones grow in popularity

iPhone 12 Pro Max– The high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB model gets a discount of Rs 5,196 and is currently available at Rs 1,24,704. The phone also bags a no-cost EMI option and exchange offer of up to Rs 12,550. Those purchasing the handset with HDFC Debit card can get an extra Rs 1,500 instant discount. Also Read - RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review: Affordable iPhone 12 magnetic car charger

iPhone 11 Pro– The base variant with 64GB storage is available Rs 81,900 while the 256GB will cost Rs 85,900. The phone includes a similar exchange offer and no-cost EMI option as the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 11– The standard iPhone 11 is currently retailing at Rs 51,999 for the 64GB model. The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 64,900 in India.

Apple Days sale: Deals on iPad, AirPods

Apple iPad Pro-Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Pro (128GB, WiFi), 2020 model, at Rs 71,900. The e-retailer is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 for those who purchase the device with HDFC bank credit card. The iPad Pro bundles no cost EMI (on select cards) and an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,550.

Apple AirPods– The first gen-AirPods gets a discount of Rs 2,901 and is currently available for Rs 15,990. Amazon is also providing a no-cost EMI option and a 5 percent instant discount on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Apple Days sale: Deals on MacBook

Prospective buyers holding HDFC credit card can get a Rs 7,000 discount on Apple MacBook Pro. Amazon has also listed an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,850 on the Apple product. The 512GB model is currently selling at Rs 1,42,900.