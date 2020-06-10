Apple Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals

Apple is hosting a sale on Flipkart this month that brings some great deals on iPhones. Hosted from June 10 to June 12, the three-day sale starting today brings deals on the Apple iPhone SE, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 series, and more. The deals also extend to other Apple products including the iPad Pro, AirPods, and the Apple Watch series. Also Read - Apple launches open-source password manager project

The Apple Days Flipkart sale deals also bring offers specifically for customers who use HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards. This includes a discount in the form of cashback on models like the Apple iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. Let’s check out the best deals during the sale. Also Read - Work from Home: Best laptops from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Apple iPhone SE

The new Apple iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant. However, making use of an HDFC card for payment will effectively get you the phone for a price of Rs 38,900. Similar discounts are also available on the higher storage variants of the iPhone SE. The 128GB variant costs Rs 47,800 and the 256GB variant costs Rs 58,300. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue after iOS 13.4, iOS 13.5 updates

iPhone XS

The older iPhone XS is now available for a price of Rs 59,999 with no-cost EMI options available. This is the 64GB variant of the phone. The phone is available in three color options – Gold, Space Grey, and Silver. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,950.

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 68,300 for the 64GB variant. The phone is available in many colors including black, white, green, purple, yellow, and red. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 1,06,600 for the 64GB variant. The higher-end 128GB model will set you back by Rs 1,21,300.

iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR starts at Rs 52,500 for the 64GB variant. However, HDFC cards get an instant cashback of Rs 4,000. This brings down the effective price of the phone to Rs 48,500 if you pay with an HDFC card.

Other phones

The Apple Days Sale on Flipkart also has offers on older phones like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 8. To check all details, open the Flipkart app on your smartphone and find the Apple Days Sale page. You should find all the deals under one roof there.