Technology giant Apple has just teamed up with e-commerce player Amazon India to hold the “Apple Days” sale on the website. As part of the sale, the company will offer a number of discounts and offers on its portfolio of devices. It also revealed the timeline of the sale along with some of the deals set to go live. Taking a look at these offers, the upcoming sale seems to be a good time to make the purchases. As per the announcement, the Apple Days sale is set to kick-off starting at midnight on July 19. It will go on for about a week to finally conclude on July 25. Let’s check out the details around the Apple Days sale on Amazon India here. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.6 update lets your phone unlock and start your car using NFC

Apple Days sale announced on Amazon India; details

According to the announcement, Amazon revealed that it will offer a flat discount of Rs 5,400 on the iPhone 11. This will help push the price of the device down to Rs 62,999. Interested buyers can also make use of the Rs 4,000 discount on iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. It is worth noting that buyers need to make the purchase with the help of the HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. As part of the sale, one can also get the iPhone 8 Plus for just Rs 41,500. Also Read - Apple sets up website for claiming iPhone battery pay out

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

Talking about other details, one can also save up to Rs 5,000 while buying an iPad. Amazon India is also offering up to Rs 1,000 discount with the purchase of the Apple Watch Series 3. Moving to the Apple MacBook Pro, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000. In all these instances, they need to make the purchase with HDFC Bank cards. Users can likely push the price further down with the help of the exchange offers available on Amazon India. Interested buyers can head to the Amazon landing page to check out more details regarding other offers. Also Read - Apple reportedly working on new apps for Windows 10

Features Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 11 Price 53400 68300 Chipset A11 Bionic SoC A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 11 iOS 13 Display 5.5-inch-Full HD 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 64GB storage 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12 MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 7 MP 12MP