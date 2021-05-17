comscore Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report
News

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Deals

The reason why Apple is discontinuing Space Grey accessories is that it does not want to manufacture Black lightning cables anymore.

Apple Space Grey keyboard

(Image: Apple)

Apple has reportedly discontinued all Space Grey coloured accessories for Macs and iMacs. This comes just after Apple launched the new iMac 2021 in a range of vibrant colours, skipping the Space Grey option. There are a few Space Grey accessories that you can still get via the Apple Store, however, they will only be available till stocks last. Also Read - Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What should Android and iPhone users do after that?

We cross-checked the Apple India Store for the same and all of the Space Grey accessories were in stock and are currently deliverable. These include the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and trackpad. According to The Verge, once all of these Space Grey accessories stock finishes, they will permanently go out of stock. However, the Silver accessories will continue to be made available. Also Read - Apple Music officially gets Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support for high-quality music experience

Apple has not confirmed if it is discontinuing its Space Grey accessories. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

Why is Apple discontinuing Space Grey accessories?

The report states that the reason why Apple is discontinuing Space Grey accessories is that it does not want to manufacture Black lightning cables anymore. Apart from the Space Grey accessories and a few select Beats headphones, all Apple products come with a White lightning cable.

However, this seems a bit odd, as Apple still sells Space Grey M1 MacBooks and people might want to use them with a colour matched external accessory like a mouse. If the report is to be believed, then Apple could have simply replaced the in-box cable to be of the standard White colour option.

Apple Space Grey products: How they started

Apple’s first Space Grey coloured product was the Space Grey iPhone 5S launched back in September 2013. The colourway then made its way to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Air in October, the same year.

The first MacBook to sport the colourway was launched back in October 2015. Since then, the Space Grey colour has been a default on multiple Apple products.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2021 8:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming
News
Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming
Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12

News

Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Deals

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification

News

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification

Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

News

Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming

Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification

Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What to do after that?

Google I/O 2021: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A look at expected price, features and more

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Top 5 pulse oximeters under Rs 1,500 to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What to do after that?

Features

Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What to do after that?
Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming

News

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming
Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Deals

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report
New Apple Music teaser seemingly confirms High Fidelity audio

News

New Apple Music teaser seemingly confirms High Fidelity audio
iPhone 13 to come with a really small Face ID chip, reason behind the small notch

News

iPhone 13 to come with a really small Face ID chip, reason behind the small notch

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp new privacy policy update: व्हाट्सऐप की नई प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी एक्सेप्ट नहीं करने वाले यूजर्स का अकाउंट हो जाएगा डिलीट- रिपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G को मिला Bluetooth SIG सर्टिफिकेशन, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Jio का धमाकेदार ऑफर: बिना रिचार्ज किए कर सकेंगे बात, रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा डबल लाभ

Cyclone Tauktae live tracker: आपके स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा तूफान का Live अपडेट

Battlegrounds Mobile India के बारे में 5 बातें, जो आपको जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Latest Videos

Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?
iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

News

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming
News
Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming
Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12

News

Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12
Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Deals

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report
Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification

News

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification
Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

News

Xiaomi parallel charging technology could achieve double charging speeds

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers