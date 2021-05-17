Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Apple has reportedly discontinued all Space Grey coloured accessories for Macs and iMacs. This comes just after Apple launched the new iMac 2021 in a range of vibrant colours, skipping the Space Grey option. There are a few Space Grey accessories that you can still get via the Apple Store, however, they will only be available till stocks last. Also Read - Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What should Android and iPhone users do after that?

We cross-checked the Apple India Store for the same and all of the Space Grey accessories were in stock and are currently deliverable. These include the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and trackpad. According to The Verge, once all of these Space Grey accessories stock finishes, they will permanently go out of stock. However, the Silver accessories will continue to be made available. Also Read - Apple Music officially gets Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support for high-quality music experience

Apple has not confirmed if it is discontinuing its Space Grey accessories. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

Why is Apple discontinuing Space Grey accessories?

The report states that the reason why Apple is discontinuing Space Grey accessories is that it does not want to manufacture Black lightning cables anymore. Apart from the Space Grey accessories and a few select Beats headphones, all Apple products come with a White lightning cable.

However, this seems a bit odd, as Apple still sells Space Grey M1 MacBooks and people might want to use them with a colour matched external accessory like a mouse. If the report is to be believed, then Apple could have simply replaced the in-box cable to be of the standard White colour option.

Apple Space Grey products: How they started

Apple’s first Space Grey coloured product was the Space Grey iPhone 5S launched back in September 2013. The colourway then made its way to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Air in October, the same year.

The first MacBook to sport the colourway was launched back in October 2015. Since then, the Space Grey colour has been a default on multiple Apple products.