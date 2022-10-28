comscore Apple ends Diwali offer but you still can save money on iPhone 14
Apple ends Diwali offer but you still can save money on iPhone 14

The Apple Store is offering cashback on buying products online in India, but the conditions for the offer have changed slightly.

iPhone 14 Pro

Image: Dinesh Sharma/BGR

Apple ran a one-month-long Diwali offer on its online store in India. The Apple Store was giving a cashback of Rs 7,000 instantly. Essentially, the offer let customers buy an iPhone or a Mac or an iPad or select models of the Watch with Rs 7,000 less in their price. But there were two conditions. First, the product needed to be worth at least Rs 41,900 to be eligible for instant cashback. Second, your purchase should have been made using cards from just two banks. Although this offer was not as lucrative as what other shopping websites were offering, it made sense if you were buying an iPhone 14 or an iPad. The offer may have ended, but there is another offer that is still running. Also Read - The iPhone 14 Pro Review: The Best iPhone Humankind Can Get, Yet!

The Apple Store is offering cashback on buying products online. The conditions, however, have changed slightly. So has the cashback benefit. Instead of a cashback of Rs 7,000, the Apple Store has reduced the benefit to Rs 6,000. It is the same as the offer before the Diwali offer kicked in. And the conditions now include the use of credit cards from just one bank. Your order still needs to cost Rs 41,900 or higher for the offer. With a cashback of Rs 6,000, the offer may still not be much attractive if you are planning to buy an old iPhone, such as the iPhone 13, but if you are eyeing the iPhone 14, the offer makes some sense. Also Read - Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus: Here's why

According to the offer, the Apple Store will give you a cashback of Rs 6,000 if you buy a product worth Rs 41,900 using an HDFC Bank credit card. When buying the iPhone 14 using an eligible credit card, the effective price will become Rs 73,900 for the base option, while an iPhone 14 Pro would cost Rs 1,23,900 after the cashback. This effective price is better than some other offers right now on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. While you can easily find older Mac and iPad models at big discounts on third-party shopping platforms, the Apple Store would let you buy the latest iPad Pro M2 and the new iPad, as well as the MacBook Air M2, with a cashback of Rs 6,000. That makes for a sweet deal, if not the best. Also Read - Here are all iPhone models that will support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio 5G

