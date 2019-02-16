Apple Fest on Amazon India; here are all offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more

Amazon India is holding a new sale event on its website to attract potential customers with good offers. The new sale event, “Apple Fest” started on February 15 and is set to go on till February 21, 2019. As part of the offer, the company seems to have teamed up with Apple to put almost all the products including accessories on sale. The landing page for the sale on the website claims that users can get “up to rs 16,000 off on iPhone” along with a no-cost EMI option for buyers who don’t want to or can’t pay the entire amount in one go.

First, up for sale are the iPhone devices including the latest 2018 iPhones that eh company launched late last year. Before we dive into the specifics of how much discount or what offer Amazon is giving on specific iPhone models, it is worth noting that the exchange offer is available on all the iPhones. This allows users to exchange their old devices to get the new one. As part of the sale, Amazon India is offering Rs 16,901 discount on iPhone X with 64GB storage so that sale amount is Rs 74,999 instead of Rs 91,900. The 256GB variant of iPhone X comes with Rs 20,931 discount for Rs 87,999 instead of Rs 108,930.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

iPhone XS Max with 64GB storage comes for Rs 104,900 instead of Rs 109,900 with discount of Rs 5,000, 256GB comes for Rs 119,900 instead of Rs 1,24,900, and 512GB comes for Rs 1,32,000 in place of Rs 1,44,900 with discount of Rs 12,900. iPhone XS with 64GB will set you back Rs 94,900 instead of Rs 99,900 with Rs 5,000 discount, 256GB variant will come for Rs 1,09,900 instead of Rs 1,14,900, and 512GB variant has no discount. Apple iPhone XR with 64GB has been priced at Rs 70,900 instead of Rs 76,900 with price reduction of Rs 6,000, 128GB variant is selling for Rs 75,900 instead of Rs 81,900 with similar discount and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 85,900 instead of Rs 91,900.

iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB will come for Rs 66,999 instead of Rs 77,560 with discount of Rs 10,561 and 256GB is on sale for Rs 79,999 instead of Rs 91,110 with discount of Rs 11,111. iPhone 8 with 64GB is on sale for Rs 57,999 instead of Rs 67,940 with discount of Rs 9,941, and 256GB variant is on sale for Rs 67,999 instead of Rs 81,500 with discount of Rs 13,501. 7 Plus with 32GB is selling at Rs 49,999 instead of Rs 62,840 with discount of Rs 12,841 and 128GB variant is on sale for Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 72,060 with discount of Rs 12,061.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

iPhone 7 with 32GB is on sale for Rs 37,999 instead of Rs 39,900 with discount of Rs 1,901. iPhone 6S with 32GB is on sale for Rs 26,999 instead of Rs 29,900 with a discount of Rs 2,901 and in the last for smartphones, iPhone 6 with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 31,900 with a discount of Rs 8,901. Moving to other categories, the company is offering up to Rs 15,000 off on MacBooks along with no cost EMI option while offering discounts on iPads, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Pencil, Accessories for your Mac and a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Apple beats.

As part of the MacBooks, the company is offering deals on the latest Apple MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. Interested buyers can head to the website to check the details for the offers. Apple Fest is not offering the latest iPad Pro 2018 on sale but one an get the iPad for Rs 25,999 instead of Rs 28,000 and the older iPad Pro with 10.5-inches display. In the wearable section, the company is only offering a discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 and there is no price reduction on Series 4. All the details of deals on Mac accessories and Apple beats is available on the website at the time of writing.