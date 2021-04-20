How to get a massive discount on Apple iPhone 11

Flipkart is currently running its Smartphones Carnival sale, which will end tonight. During the sale, the company is offering customers discounts on various smartphones along with instant discounts, no-cost EMI offers and more. There are some really good deals being offered during the sale, like the LG Wing at Rs 29,999. Today we are going to take a look at a similar deal, where the Apple iPhone 11 is available at a starting price of Rs 44,999. Also Read - iPhone 13 latest leak hints at mmWave 5G support outside the US: Here are all details

This is the lowest price at which the iPhone 11 has ever dropped too. The 64GB variant is available at Rs 44,999, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999 and the 256GB variant is available at Rs 66,999. Also Read - Apple Spring Loaded launch event livestreams tonight: New iPad Pro, iMac, AirTags, and more

Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Apple iPhone 11 offers

Additional offers being offered on the iPhone 11 apart from the discounted price include an instant discount of Rs 750 on purchasing the device with an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, Rs 750 instant discount on purchasing with a Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card on a first-time transaction. Flipkart Axis Bank card holders will be able to avail a 5 percent unlimited cashback. Moreover, there’s also an exchange offer, using which customers can get an additional discount of up to Rs 16,500. Also Read - Oppo A54 to go on sale today: How to buy online, launch offers, and more

No-cost EMI options for the 64GB variant are available at Rs 7,500 per month, for the 128GB variant no-cost EMI options are available at Rs 9,334 per month, lastly, for the 256GB variant no-cost EMI options are available at Rs 11,167 per month.

Apple iPhone 11: Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic SoC. The device comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. It runs the company’s own iOS 14.4.2 operating system. The device comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and is backed by a 3,110mAh battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12-megapixel wide angle primary sensor paired with another 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.