News

iPhone 11 sale on Flipkart with around Rs 17,000 discount: Check out the deal

Deals

Originally, the iPhone 11 64GB storage model is available at a price of Rs 49900 while the 128GB storage version comes at a price of Rs 54900. Check out the deal.

Apple iPhone 12

Representational image

If you are looking to buy an iPhone for under Rs 35000, this is surely the best time. The e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering a massive discount on iPhone 11 for a limited period only. Also Read - Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple’s Spring event next week? Here’s everything we know

Originally priced at Rs 49,900, the iPhone 11 is available at Rs 32,100 on Flipkart. So, if you want to upgrade to the iOS ecosystem from Android, this is the best deal available right now. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to bring major updates to activity tracking

Interested buyers can grab the iPhone 11 at a lower price of Rs 32,100 by exchanging their old phones on Flipkart. The deal is a part of an exchange offer. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 17800 off on exchange. Also Read - Tim Cook sends email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

It should be noted that the final exchange value depends on the condition of the phone you want to exchange with the iPhone 11. Additionally, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Axis bank card.

iPhone 11 discount price

Originally, the iPhone 11 64GB storage model is available at a price of Rs 49900 while the 128GB storage version comes at a price of Rs 54900. Flipkart is offering Rs 17800 off on exchange on both models. After the discount, the iPhone 11 64GB storage model price comes down at Rs 32100, while the price of the 128GB model drops to Rs 37100.

To exchange your old phone, you will need to enter the brand name and IMEI number to check the value you are getting. Notably, Flipkart offers better value on iPhones and Samsung devices. However, as noted earlier, the final exchange value depends on the condition of the device.

If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 11 for long, this is surely the best time and the lowest ever price you will get for. The iPhone 11 sports the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 12 and 13.

It is powered by A13 Bionic chipset and includes a 12-megapixel dual rear camera system. On the front as well, the iPhone includes a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 10:32 AM IST

