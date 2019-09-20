The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is now up for pre-order in India. The devices are available for pre-order via Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall. Customers can even purchase the latest iPhone 11 series via Croma’s online store. To recall, the three new iPhone models were launched in California on September 10. The iPhone 11 Series will go on sale from September 27 in India. Read on to know more about the offers and discounts that the e-commerce websites are offering on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 11 series price in India, offers

The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a starting price of Rs 64,900, Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are available with 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. The iPhone 11 will cost Rs 64,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB variant are available for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900 respectively. The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 99,990, while the 256GB and 512GB cost Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256GB and 512GB storage are available for Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

As for the offers, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 6,000 with HDFC Bank credit card and debit card. This discount offer is also valid on credit and debit EMI transactions. Notably, the flat Rs 6,000 discount offer is only for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. One can get flat Rs 7,000 instant discount on the purchase of the iPhone 11 Pro Max with HDFC Bank cards. Apart from Flipkart and Amazon India, Paytm Mall is also offering the same discount on the iPhone 11 series. Furthermore, one can get up to Rs 2,500 cashback with ICICI Bank cards and 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank cards on Croma’s online store.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is the spiritual successor of the iPhone XR. It comes with an aluminum frame with a glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too. Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording. The iPhone 11 also comes with faster Face ID.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Then, you have two premium models. The iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch display is a successor to the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch display and is a successor to the iPhone XS Max. Both come with a new Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits of brightness. The screens are 15 percent more energy efficiency. Features like spatial audio, Dolby Atomos, Dolby Vision HDR10 are present on the iPhones.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with triple rear cameras. All are 12-megapixel sensors, with a wide-angle, an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. Upfront will be the same 12-megapixel camera as on the iPhone 11 with all the same features. Apple says, the iPhone 11 Pro will offer 4 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer 5 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS Max. Apple will also be bundling an 18W fast charger in the box.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Price 109900 99900 64900 Chipset A13 Bionic processor A13 Bionic chipset Apple A13 OS iOS 13 Apple iOS 13 Display OLED-6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 128GB storage 128GB storage 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple 12-megapixel cameras Dual – 12-megapixel Front Camera 12-megapixel 12MP 12MP Battery