Apple Days sale is live on Flipkart and in the sale, the Apple iPhone 12 is available at a massive discount. The device which was retailing in the range of Rs 51,000 to 56,000 is now available at around Rs 47,000. Additionally, it also has an exchange offer making it affordable at under Rs 30,000. Also Read - Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Apple iPhone 12 is now cheaper

Apple iPhone 12 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 48,999 for the base variant with 64GB of internal storage. It has a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Federal Bank Credit and Debit Cards, making the final price Rs 47,499. Also Read - India to soon adopt USB Type-C for charging smartphones, laptops, tablets and more

On top of this, it has up to Rs 17,500 off on exchange. Post the offer and exchange, it costs only Rs 29,999. And for that price, it is a good deal since you get 5G. Also Read - Apple Watch gets Audible support to offer audio content right on the wrist

The other variants have also been discounted and the maxed-out 256GB variant can be bought for Rs 43,000 with the Bank offer and exchange discount.

Now, this isn’t the lowest that the device has gone, in fact, it was available at around Rs 40,000 in the Big Billion Days sale. However, the BBD sale comes only once a year, which means there’s no way the phone getting that cheap anytime until late next year.

With all that, the iPhone 12 appears to be a sweet deal if you are looking for an iPhone with 5G support that does the job. Do note that the aforesaid pricing is only valid till November 20 i.e. today.

Quick recap of iPhone 12 specifications

The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. It has a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 12MP at the rear for selfies. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K at 60fps, 30fps, and at the Cinematic 24fps.

It is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of base storage. It packs a 2815mAh battery, which may seem small but has stood out to be good for a full day with moderate usage. Lastly, it boots on iOS 16.