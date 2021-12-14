comscore Planning to buy a new iPhone? iPhone 12 Pro is now selling at a discounted price
News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is now available at a massive discount on Amazon India

Deals

As per the exchange offer, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 14,900 on the purchase of iPhone 12 Pro. Buyers who want to purchase Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter will have to pay Rs 1,899 extra./

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, launched last year at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, is now available at a huge discount on the Amazon India website. Going by the e-commerce platform website, the 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 98,900, the 256 GB storage variant is available at Rs 1,02,900 and the 512 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 1,07,900 in India. Additionally, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. Also Read - Apple lets you pass on your digital legacy when you die: Here’s how to set it up

As per the exchange offer, customers can get a discount of up to Rs 14,900 on the handset. Buyers who want to purchase Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter will have to pay Rs 1,899 extra. Apple iPhone 12 Pro is now available in Gold, Graphite, Pacific Blue and Silver. Also Read - Apple macOS Monterey 12.1 update introduces SharePlay for Macs

For the unversed, Apple iPhone 12 Pro is no longer available for purchase on Apple Store. On the other e-commerce websites, it will be on sale until the stock lasts. Also Read - Apple releases Tracker Detect app to protect Android users from stalkers

The iPhone 12 Pro features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro. The Apple iPhone also features an advanced dual-camera system that delivers meaningful new computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone. Apple iPhone 12 Pro offers the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.

The latest iPhone 13 series includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These models are now available at a starting price of Rs 79,900, Rs 69,900, Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively.

Notably, Apple is going to launch iPhone 14 series globally next year. Under the series, the manufacturer is likely to release three models, consisting of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per rumours, Apple could discontinue the mini model from next year.

  Published Date: December 14, 2021 3:01 PM IST

Best Sellers