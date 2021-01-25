Apple iPhone 12 series with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores

It has been just a few months since Apple started selling the iPhone 12 series in India and these phones are already getting some great offers. After the Amazon offer with an overall discount of Rs 10,000, it is Maple who is now showering some discounts on the latest iPhones. The eyeball-grabbing offer comes on the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max but the other, as well as older models, are also getting certain levels of benefits. Also Read - Next MacBook Air will be lighter and will come with MagSafe charging: Report

The offers are applicable on the iPhone 12 Pro series, and the vanilla iPhone 12 models. Additionally, older models such as the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR, the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 Pro are also offering some discounts, provided you are making the transaction via HDFC Bank cards. Some of the models are also offering higher exchange bonuses for older iPhone models. The offers can be availed on both the Maple website as well as stores until January 26. Also Read - iPhone 12S series in 2021 hinted to get smaller notch, new OIS camera system

iPhone 12 models getting discounts at Maple

The headline-making offer of a Rs 16,000 discount is reserved for the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the base 128GB model, there’s a flat discount of Rs 8,000, followed by an HDFC Bank offer that gives a further cashback of Rs 5,000. With an exchange bonus, you can avail up to a total of Rs 16,000 off on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is a good deal given the features, specifications, and the fact that this is barely a 3-months-old iPhone! Also Read - Samsung is bringing 90Hz OLED to laptops, mass production to begin in March

Similarly, the more accessible iPhone 12 Pro is getting a flat discount of Rs 3,500 and HDFC Bank customers can avail an extra Rs 5,000 worth of cashback. The vanilla iPhone 12 in its base 64GB flavor comes with a discount of Rs 3,000, thereby bringing down the price to Rs 76,900. The HDFC Bank offer will also bring the price down by Rs 6,000. For the iPhone 12 mini, the price is down by Rs 3,000 and the HDFC offer brings down the price by Rs 9,000.

Those interested in the older iPhone 11 can avail a price cut of Rs 2,500 and an HDFC Bank cashback of Rs 5,000. The iPhone 11 Pro Max carries a discounted price of Rs 12,000 along with an HDFC cashback offer of Rs 2,000. The iPhone 11 Pro only gets the HDFC cashback offer of Rs 2,000.

Towards the entry-level segments, it is the iPhone SE 2020 that is getting a flat discount of Rs 2,000 along with a HDFC credit card cashback offer of Rs 7,000 and an HDFC debit card cashback of Rs 4,500. A similar offer also stands true for the iPhone XR with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 along with a HDFC credit card cashback offer of Rs 7,000 and an HDFC debit card cashback of Rs 4,500.