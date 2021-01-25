comscore Apple iPhone 12 series with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores
  • Home
  • Deals
  • iPhone 12 series sells with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores: How to avail the offers
News

iPhone 12 series sells with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores: How to avail the offers

Deals

The iPhone 12 series is selling with notable discounts as well as cashback offers at Maple stores. Here are some other noteworthy iPhone offers to consider as well.

iPhone 12

It has been just a few months since Apple started selling the iPhone 12 series in India and these phones are already getting some great offers. After the Amazon offer with an overall discount of Rs 10,000, it is Maple who is now showering some discounts on the latest iPhones. The eyeball-grabbing offer comes on the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max but the other, as well as older models, are also getting certain levels of benefits. Also Read - Next MacBook Air will be lighter and will come with MagSafe charging: Report

The offers are applicable on the iPhone 12 Pro series, and the vanilla iPhone 12 models. Additionally, older models such as the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR, the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 Pro are also offering some discounts, provided you are making the transaction via HDFC Bank cards. Some of the models are also offering higher exchange bonuses for older iPhone models. The offers can be availed on both the Maple website as well as stores until January 26. Also Read - iPhone 12S series in 2021 hinted to get smaller notch, new OIS camera system

iPhone 12 models getting discounts at Maple

The headline-making offer of a Rs 16,000 discount is reserved for the flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the base 128GB model, there’s a flat discount of Rs 8,000, followed by an HDFC Bank offer that gives a further cashback of Rs 5,000. With an exchange bonus, you can avail up to a total of Rs 16,000 off on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is a good deal given the features, specifications, and the fact that this is barely a 3-months-old iPhone! Also Read - Samsung is bringing 90Hz OLED to laptops, mass production to begin in March

Apple iPhone 12

Similarly, the more accessible iPhone 12 Pro is getting a flat discount of Rs 3,500 and HDFC Bank customers can avail an extra Rs 5,000 worth of cashback. The vanilla iPhone 12 in its base 64GB flavor comes with a discount of Rs 3,000, thereby bringing down the price to Rs 76,900. The HDFC Bank offer will also bring the price down by Rs 6,000. For the iPhone 12 mini, the price is down by Rs 3,000 and the HDFC offer brings down the price by Rs 9,000.

Those interested in the older iPhone 11 can avail a price cut of Rs 2,500 and an HDFC Bank cashback of Rs 5,000. The iPhone 11 Pro Max carries a discounted price of Rs 12,000 along with an HDFC cashback offer of Rs 2,000. The iPhone 11 Pro only gets the HDFC cashback offer of Rs 2,000.

Towards the entry-level segments, it is the iPhone SE 2020 that is getting a flat discount of Rs 2,000 along with a HDFC credit card cashback offer of Rs 7,000 and an HDFC debit card cashback of Rs 4,500. A similar offer also stands true for the iPhone XR with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 along with a HDFC credit card cashback offer of Rs 7,000 and an HDFC debit card cashback of Rs 4,500.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 25, 2021 12:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 25, 2021 12:19 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

5

79900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
Photo Gallery
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Photo Gallery

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

News

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

News

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Gaming

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 series with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores

Deals

Apple iPhone 12 series with discounts up to Rs 16,000 at Maple stores
Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report

News

Apple MacBook Air 2021 to sport a lighter and thinner form factor: Report
iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

Mobiles

iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system
Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

Laptops

Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 और X7 Pro को Flipkart से खरीद सकेंगे, मिलेगा 64MP का दमदार कैमरा

FAUG Game: कब होगा लॉन्च? कहां से कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड? यहां जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स

Vivo S7t स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानिए क्या होगा इस 5G फोन में खास

Jio फ्री में दे रहा है Netflix, Amazon Prime और Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

Nokia 1.4, Nokia 6.4 5G और Nokia 7.4 5G जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, सामने आए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here
News
Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here
Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon

News

Google Search for mobile to receive a design changes soon
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 leaked for the first time, may feature SpO2
Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why

Gaming

Microsoft will not increase Xbox Live Gold plan price, here's why
Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

News

Realme X7 series India launch date has been tipped

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers