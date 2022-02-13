Massive discount on iPhone 13 128GB model: Check the deal here

Several iPhone models are available with massive discounts on Flipkart. One of the best deals is on the iPhone 13. The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of around Rs 23,000 on the latest iPhone model. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

This is a limited period deal and will be available only until stocks last. So, if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13 for a long time, this is the best deal you can ever get.

iPhone 13 discount offer details

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 13 128GB model at Rs 74,900 while the 256GB and 512GB models are listed at Rs 84,900 and Rs 1,04,900, respectively. In addition to the flat discount, buyers can get a better deal by exchanging their existing phone. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 18,500.

It should be noted that the exchange value will depend on the condition and model number of your phone. Consumers can get better value on iPhones and Samsung flagship phones. For instance, Flipkart is offering Rs 16,900 value on iPhone 11.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on shopping with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. There’s an EMI option as well, starting at Rs 2560 per month.

Should you buy it?

As for the original price, the iPhone 13 128GB model is available at Rs 79900 while the 128GB and 512GB are available at Rs 89900 and Rs 109900, respectively.

After the flat discount and exchange offer, the iPhone 13 128GB storage model can be grabbed at Rs 56400. The 128GB and 512GB storage models of the iPhone 13 can be availed at Rs 66400 and Rs 86400, respectively.

In addition, Flipkart is offering discounts (including exchange offer) on other iPhone models as well, including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone SE (2020), and more.