comscore Massive discount on iPhone 13 128GB model: Check the deal here
  • Home
  • Deals
  • iPhone 13 up for grabs with massive discount on Flipkart: Check out the deal
News

iPhone 13 up for grabs with massive discount on Flipkart: Check out the deal

Deals

As for the original price, the iPhone 13 128GB model is available at Rs 79900 while the 128GB and 512GB are available at Rs 89900 and Rs 109900, respectively.

iphone 13 main

Several iPhone models are available with massive discounts on Flipkart. One of the best deals is on the iPhone 13. The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of around Rs 23,000 on the latest iPhone model. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

This is a limited period deal and will be available only until stocks last. So, if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13 for a long time, this is the best deal you can ever get. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there’s a catch

iPhone 13 discount offer details

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 13 128GB model at Rs 74,900 while the 256GB and 512GB models are listed at Rs 84,900 and Rs 1,04,900, respectively. In addition to the flat discount, buyers can get a better deal by exchanging their existing phone. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 18,500. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update

It should be noted that the exchange value will depend on the condition and model number of your phone. Consumers can get better value on iPhones and Samsung flagship phones. For instance, Flipkart is offering Rs 16,900 value on iPhone 11.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on shopping with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. There’s an EMI option as well, starting at Rs 2560 per month.

Should you buy it?

As for the original price, the iPhone 13 128GB model is available at Rs 79900 while the 128GB and 512GB are available at Rs 89900 and Rs 109900, respectively.

After the flat discount and exchange offer, the iPhone 13 128GB storage model can be grabbed at Rs 56400. The 128GB and 512GB storage models of the iPhone 13 can be availed at Rs 66400 and Rs 86400, respectively.

In addition, Flipkart is offering discounts (including exchange offer) on other iPhone models as well, including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone SE (2020), and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 13, 2022 11:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India
Gaming
Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India
Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

News

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Apps

Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Related Topics

Related Stories

Massive discount on iPhone 13 128GB model: Check the deal here

Deals

Massive discount on iPhone 13 128GB model: Check the deal here
Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India

Gaming

Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India
iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there s a catch

Deals

iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there s a catch
Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug
Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

News

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

हिंदी समाचार

Google Play Store और Apple App Store से गायब हुआ Garena Free Fire; क्या है कारण?

Garena Free Fire में आया रेयर बैकपैक, फ्री में पाने का आज पहला और आखिरी मौका

Cryptocurrency: टैक्स के बाद क्रिप्टोकरेंसी वैध है या नहीं? सरकार ने दिया जवाब

Garena Free Fire में आज शुरू हुआ Pet Ludo, जानें नियम और खेलने का तरीका

Free Fire Rewards Today (12 Februrary): आज है गेम का खास दिन, शुरू हो गई इनाम की बारिश

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now
News
Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now
Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Electric Vehicle

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India
Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers