iPhone 13 is available at a crazy deal, but only for a limited period. The India iStore retail store is offering the latest iPhone model for a lower price of Rs 50,900, down from the original cost of Rs 79,900. It is likely a limited period deal and will be available only until stocks last. The offer comes with several terms and conditions. Also Read - Apple iPhone hacks: How to cast Harry Potter spells via Siri

So, you will be able to grab the iPhone 13 at the iPhone 12 price only if you exchange it for an old phone. However, the final exchange value depends on the model of your old phone and its condition of it. For instance, a damaged phone will offer a lower exchange value compared to a phone with no scratches or dents. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3, a budget-friendly iPad and iPad Air 5 are allegedly being tested in India

iPhone 13 deal details

The India iStore website is offering an instant store discount of Rs 5,000 and an additional Rs 6,000 cashback with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards. This will bring down the price of the iPhone 13 (128GB) to Rs 68,900. Also Read - Apple iOS 15.4 beta update confirms AR/VR headset support

In addition, the retail store is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 18,000. However, you will be able to get the total exchange value on exchanging the iPhone with an old iPhone XR. As mentioned, the final value depends on the condition of the iPhone XR.

Price in India

Combining all the offers, you will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 128GB, 256GB and 512GB model at Rs 50,900, RS 60,900 (down from Rs 89,900) and Rs 80,900 (down from Rs 1,09,900), respectively. All five colour options are available are up for grabs with the discounted price – Red, Pink, Midnight, Blue, and Starlight White.

In addition to the India iStore retail store, the deal is available on select partner e-retailers like Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore as well.

Worth it?

So, if you were looking to buy the iPhone 13 for long, this is the best time. At a starting price of Rs 50900, the iPhone 13 deal is a stealer.

The smartphone offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, iOS 15 out-of-the-box, a dual-camera system, 12-megapixel selfie camera, 5G connectivity, MagSafe wireless charging support, and much more.