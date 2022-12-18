Apple iPhone 13 was arguably the most popular iPhone in India. The smartphone was available at a massive discount in the Big Billion Day sale making it one of the most shipped iPhones in the country this year. However, not everyone got the opportunity to purchase the device in the sale as the price kept on fluctuating every now and then. Also Read - Apple likely to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air in 2023: Report

Even after the sale, the device was available for Rs 65,999 in the country for a long time. Now, the phone’s price has been lowered and it costs Rs 62,999. Interestingly, it has several offers that make its final price only Rs 41,759. Also Read - Jio True 5G arrives on iPhone 12 and above: How to activate it now

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased for Rs 41,749 with these offers

Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms that iPhone use Sony’s camera sensor

The Apple iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 62,999 on Flipkart. It has up to Rs 20,500 exchange discount making the price after exchange Rs 42,499. Additionally, there’s a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 750 on SBI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions making the final price Rs 41,749.

The device can be purchased in all color options at this price. The color options include Product Red, Blue, Green, Starlight, Pink, and Midnight.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Display

Apple’s iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It has Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass for protection.

Camera

There’s a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera comes with OIS support and has 4K video recording capability. It also features such as Cinematic mode, Slo-mo, and Timelapse. Upfront, it has a single 12MP camera for taking selfies.

Chipset, Battery, OS

It is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of base storage. It packs a 3,420mAh battery with support for wired as well as wireless charging. The device was launched with iOS 15 but is upgradable to the latest iOS 16.