Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 54,909 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Details here

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, ahead of iPhone 14 launch, e-commerce platforms including Flipkart and Amazon are offering deals on the outgoing Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones. Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 73,909 for the base model with 128GB storage capacity on Flipkart. However, buyers can reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Means, you just need to pay Rs 54,909 if you are planning to buy iPhone 13 with 128GB storage. Also Read - Apple will soon start showing ads in the App Store's Today tab

For those who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 13 series consists of four smartphones – Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 13 Mini features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company's flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.