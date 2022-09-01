comscore Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details
Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple is all set to launch iPhone 14 lineup on September 7. During the launch event, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 gadgets.

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering a big discount on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 65,999 for the base 128GB storage variant; however, its original price of the Apple iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900. Buyers can exchange their old phone and get up to Rs 19,000 off on their new phone. In addition, HDFC buyers will also get Rs 1000 off on the iPhone 13. For those who are unaware, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and it gets power from an A15 Bionic chipset. It houses 12 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lenses on the back and on the front, it has a 12 megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Also Read - Apple releases a rare iOS update for iPhone 6, iPhone 5s: Here’s why you should care

Apple is all set to launch iPhone 14 lineup on September 7. During the launch event, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 gadgets. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four new iPhones that Apple is slated to release this year. Also Read - iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series. Also Read – iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro Also Read – iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 to be launched at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 Also Read - Apple's upcoming iPhone SE is expected to look like iPhone XR

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 11:31 AM IST
