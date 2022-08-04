Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check offers

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, ahead of iPhone 14 launch, e-commerce platforms are offering huge discounts on the iPhone 13. Flipkart is now offering a discount of Rs 4000 on the iPhone 13 for HDFC bank card holders. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,000 discount in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 54,909. In addition, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card is also available with Apple iPhone 13. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

For those who are not aware, Apple iPhone 13 series consist of four smartphones – iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Also Read - Apple gears up to launch high-end MacBook Pros, mini with M2 chip

Meanwhile, according to a blog post by a user on the Korean forum Naver, spotted by MacRumors, the price of the Apple iPhone 14 will be similar to that of the iPhone 13. That means the iPhone 14 series could start at $799 in the US. That price translates to roughly Rs 63,200. However, since the price of the iPhone 14 will likely be the same as the iPhone 13, we might be looking at a price tag of Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 14 in India. Also Read - iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 54,909 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.