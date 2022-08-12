comscore Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details
News

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Deals

The iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 72,990 for the base 128GB storage variant.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

As a part of the Independence Day celebration Reliance Digital e-store is offering a big discount on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 72,990 for the base 128GB storage variant. HDFC Bank users can also avail Rs 4,000 cashback which brings the price down to Rs 68,990. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank debit cards, Citi Bank credit/debit cards as well as Kotak Bank 811 debit card users can enjoy 10 per cent off. In addition, first-time users can use the coupon code “DIS500” to get Rs 500 off. Also Read - Telegram CEO Pavel Durov blames Apple for delay in major update

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is now available for as low as Rs 53,300, and the iPhone 11 (128GB) is retailing at Rs 47,900. For those who are not aware, Apple iPhone 13 series consist of four smartphones – iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected, AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023: Analyst

Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models. As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 6:51 PM IST

