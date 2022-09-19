Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series, includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, post iPhone 14 series launch e-commerce website Flipkart is offering better deals on older iPhones including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 as well as iPhone 13. Meanwhile, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is all set to go live on September 23. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is expected to offer irresistible deals on the older iPhone clubbed with bank offers and exchange offers. However, if you can’t wait until the sale, you can look at the offers. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is listed at Rs 43,900 on Flipkart for the 64GB variant. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 in exchange of your old phone. In addition, Axis Bank card users can get up to 5 percent off on the iPhone. Also Read - Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart for Rs 64,900 for the 128GB variant. One can also avail discount of Rs 19,000 by exchanging an old smartphone. In addition, Axis Bank cardholders can get a 5 percent discount on the phone. Also Read - After Apple, Samsung might introduce satellite connectivity in the future phones

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900. As an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 in cash. Those who own an iPhone 11 can get Rs 18,000 or more. Meanwhile, the price of the iPhone 13 will drop by nearly Rs 20,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price

The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. In the US, potential customers can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at $1,099.

Notably, Apple has officially discontinued Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini. However, these models will still be available for purchase on the e-commerce platforms as long as the stocks last.

Just like always, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will also start the same day as the Flipkart sale. The end date of the Amazon sale is yet to be announced.