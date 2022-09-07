comscore Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 available at heavy discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch
News

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 available at heavy discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Deals

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 available at heavy discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Cupertino based tech giant Apple is all set to launch its new iPhone 14 series smartphones today. Now, ahead of the launch event, e-commerce platform, Amazon, is offering huge discounts on purchase of Apple iPhone 13 as well as iPhone 12. Currently, Amazon is offering 13 percent discount on iPhone 13 which brings down the iPhone 13 price to Rs 69,900. Furthermore, the company is also offering up to Rs 12,950 in exchange for an old device. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 64 GB is also priced at Rs 57,999 as the company is offering a discount of 17 percent on the original selling price of Rs 69,900. The company is also offering up to Rs 10,950 in exchange for an old device. Also Read - Apple Far Out event: How to watch livestream; iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8, Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2, more tipped

iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532×1170 pixel resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and HDR support. The device is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset paired with a 2,815mAh battery that supports up to 20W fast charging. The iPhone 12 packs 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - How to set a ringtone on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Apple iPhone 12 mini Also Read - iPhone 14 series to launch tomorrow: Check expected price, specifications and more

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and it gets power from an A15 Bionic chipset. It houses 12 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lenses on the back and on the front, it has a 12 megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Also Read – iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 to be launched at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event on September 7

Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 1:27 PM IST
